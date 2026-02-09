Share

A study of more than 50,000 children across the US has revealed that children who spend four or more hours a day on their screens face a 61% higher risk of developing depression.

The research, published in the journal Nature, suggests that the digital habits of America’s youth are creating a perfect storm for mental health disorders.

Beyond depression, the data indicates that excessive screen use (defined as four hours or more daily) increases the likelihood of anxiety by 45%, behavioural problems by 24%, and ADHD by 21%.

The study identifies a “cascade effect” where screen time displaces essential biological needs. Researchers found that reduced physical activity and disrupted sleep are the primary drivers of this mental health decline.

Physical activity emerged as the most significant protective factor. Meeting the recommended 60 minutes of daily exercise can mitigate the negative impacts of screen time by nearly 40%.

Experts at Flow Neuroscience, creators of the first FDA-approved non-drug depression treatment, warn that these findings highlight a critical gap in paediatric care. Because children are often sensitive to the side effects of traditional antidepressants, treatment options for this age group remain frustratingly narrow.

“What is most concerning about these results is the high probability of depression,” says Dr. Hannah Nearney, M.D., clinical psychiatrist and UK Medical Director at Flow Neuroscience. “While there are effective treatments, treatment from a young age can present challenges. Non-drug alternatives are often limited to talking therapy, leaving a gap in services and exposing vulnerable children to increased risk.”

The Nature study underscores a burgeoning public health crisis: nearly one in three children now spends more than four hours a day on digital devices. This behaviour is becoming increasingly normalized even as physical activity levels plummet. Currently, only one in five children meets daily exercise guidelines, and only 25% maintain a consistent weekday bedtime.

The findings come at a time when the medical community is under pressure to move away from “trial-and-error” pathways. Flow Neuroscience is currently pioneering brain stimulation (tDCS) as a non-invasive alternative for adults, with an eye toward future paediatric applications.

“Too often, children are pushed into antidepressant pathways at a young age,” Dr. Nearney added. “We hope that tools like brain stimulation will eventually become available for young people. In the meantime, we must follow the data: avoid excessive screen time, regulate sleep schedules, and prioritize physical activity.”

Ultimately, the study reframes the youth mental health crisis not as an inevitability, but as a challenge rooted in modifiable habits. By addressing the “digital displacement” of sleep and exercise, parents may be able to lower the odds of a depression diagnosis significantly.

