European smartphone market dips, but Apple and HONOR defy downturn

Share



The European smartphone market faced another year of headwinds in 2025, according to the latest research from Omdia.

Total shipments declined by 1% to 134.2 million units, closing out a disruptive year defined by subdued consumer demand and strict new EU regulations requiring USB-C connectivity and eco-design standards.

While the overall market contracted, the landscape is increasingly being dominated by its largest players. The region’s five biggest vendors continued to gain combined market share, highlighting that scale is becoming the primary requirement for long-term success in Europe’s mature and highly competitive environment.



Brands bucking the trend

Despite the slight market dip, several manufacturers managed to achieve record-breaking performances. Apple was the standout among the major players, growing its shipments by 6% to 36.9 million units.

This surge propelled Apple to a record-high 27% market share in Europe. Growth was fuelled by a strong iPhone refresh cycle and the introduction of the iPhone 16e, which successfully replaced older models discontinued due to new USB-C mandates.

HONOR also celebrated a milestone, climbing into Europe’s top five for the first time. The brand grew 4% to 3.8 million units by leveraging its affordable X-series to build relevance with key retail partners. Meanwhile, market leader Samsung maintained its top spot with marginal growth to 46.6 million units, buoyed by the popularity of the Galaxy A56 – the top-selling smartphone model in Europe for 2025.

The research also highlighted significant growth from smaller, “challenger” brands that have found success through heavy differentiation. Vivo, London-based Nothing, and the sustainability-focused Fairphone all reported high double-digit growth, proving that unique branding can still capture interest in a saturated market.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts warn that rising memory prices and supply chain uncertainties could create a challenging outlook. “Scaling a smartphone business within Europe can be very gradual and challenging,” noted Runar Bjorhovde, Senior Analyst at Omdia.

He suggested that larger vendors with diverse price-band coverage will likely be the most resilient if the industry is hit by further price increases.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts