Epstein files leak personal passwords including #1Island and ghislaine

Share

A massive security failure by the US Department of Justice has exposed active passwords for Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accounts.

The breach occurred following the latest release of more than three million documents related to the convicted paedophile.

Within hours of the files going public, Reddit users discovered unredacted credentials for Epstein’s Outlook, Apple ID, Yahoo, and LinkedIn accounts.

These passwords, ranging from the predictable “#1Island” to “jeevacation12,” were often found on handwritten notes or within unredacted emails. Despite Epstein’s reputation as a tech-savvy operative, the files reveal he relied on weak security and frequent password reuse across multiple critical services.

Redditors are now using this information to stage a digital takeover of the dead man’s digital life. Reports indicate that several users successfully logged into his Outlook inbox, which had been largely empty until the leak.

The account is now being flooded with profanities, memes and registrations for adult websites. Trolls have even changed the profile picture and claim to have sent emails to high-profile figures, including Bill Gates, from the verified address.

Other hackers have focused on his legacy accounts. One password, “ghislaine,” reportedly granted access to a Dropbox folder and a Kickstarter account. Another credential, “Jenjen12,” was allegedly used to log into his iTunes library.

While many attempts are being blocked by modern two-factor authentication, many of Epstein’s older accounts lacked these safeguards. Security researchers note that in the early 2010s, multi-factor authentication was largely optional, making these “legacy” accounts soft targets for anyone with the login details.

The incident has sparked a firestorm of criticism against the Justice Department. Despite assigning 500 lawyers to review the documents, the agency failed to black out sensitive login data that remains functional today.

This “sloppy redaction” has not only fuelled internet trolls but has also reportedly endangered survivors. Several victims have reported receiving death threats after their own banking information and email addresses were accidentally left visible in the same batch of files.

As the Department of Justice scrambles to pull the compromised documents offline, the data is already being mirrored across the web. For a man who built a career on secrets, his most private digital doors have now been kicked wide open by the very government that investigated him.

Cybernews

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts