Elon Musk merges SpaceX and xAI to create $1.25 trillion company

Elon Musk has merged SpaceX and xAI to create the world’s most valuable private company.

The blockbuster deal, confirmed on Tuesday, values the combined entity at a staggering $1.25 trillion.

By absorbing xAI, the firm behind the controversial Grok chatbot and the social media platform X, SpaceX is positioning itself as a vertically integrated “innovation engine” that spans from rockets to real-time digital media.

The astronomical costs and physical limitations of modern computing are primarily driving the merger. In a memo posted to the SpaceX website, Musk argues that terrestrial solutions cannot meet the immense electricity and cooling demands of scaling AI without harming the environment.

His solution is to move AI infrastructure into orbit, utilizing space-based data centres and solar-powered satellites. “In the long term, space-based AI is obviously the only way to scale,” Musk wrote, framing the deal as a necessary step to fund his ultimate goal of colonizing Mars.

Analysts also view the move as a strategic cleanup ahead of a massive Initial Public Offering (IPO). Consolidating xAI into SpaceX allows Musk to present a “capital-efficient growth narrative” to public investors. The float is rumored for early summer 2026, potentially timed to coincide with both a rare planetary alignment and Musk’s 55th birthday on June 28th.

However, the union carries significant risks. The xAI arm is currently under intense regulatory fire; both the European Commission and the UK’s Ofcom are investigating the platform over concerns that Grok has been used to create sexualized deepfake images.

Furthermore, xAI’s reputation has been marred by accusations that its algorithms have promoted racist ideologies and misinformation.

There are also concerns regarding corporate governance and the “intertwining” of Musk’s empire. Tesla shareholders previously objected to the carmaker diverting $2 billion into xAI, with many questioning the lack of transparency when Musk moves resources between his various firms.

Combining a high-risk AI startup and a volatile social media platform with a mission-critical aerospace company could create a complex web of liabilities.

Finally, the deal arrives amidst a fresh wave of personal controversy for Musk. The recent Department of Justice release of millions of files related to Jeffrey Epstein included friendly email exchanges between the billionaire and the disgraced financier.

While Musk dismissed the release as a “smear,” the proximity of these headlines to the trillion-dollar merger adds a layer of reputational uncertainty.

