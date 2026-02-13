ECOVACS unveils new range, including robotic window cleaner and AI-powered lawnmower
ECOVACS has unveiled its most ambitious lineup to date, launching six robotic solutions designed to eliminate the friction of household and garden maintenance.
Leading the charge is the GOAT A1600 LiDAR PRO (£1,299.00), a robotic mower featuring an integrated TruEdge trimmer. This system uses an AI camera to distinguish between grass and boundaries, providing precise edging that traditionally required manual intervention.
Supported by HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR navigation, the unit can map a back garden in under a minute with two-centimetre accuracy, even operating in total darkness according to the manufacturer.
For more complex outdoor spaces, the new GOAT O Series offers specialized agility. The O1200 LiDAR PRO (£949.00) and O600 RTK (£649.00) are designed to navigate narrow passages as tight as 0.7 meters, using AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance to detect over 200 types of garden objects.
Meanwhile, the O600 model boasts TrueMapping 2.0 RTK technology, connecting to up to 45 satellites to ensure stable boundary detection in heavily shaded areas.
The expansion continues indoors with the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI (£699.00), a vacuum and mop hybrid that redefines the mid-range market. It features the OZMO ROLLER 3.0 system and an intelligent charging algorithm that allows it to clean up to 500 square metres in a single cycle.
The accompanying OMNI station automates maintenance by washing mops with 75°C heated water, while the ZeroTangle 4.0 design prevents hair from clogging the suction intake.
ECOVACS has also advanced its window cleaning category with two new models. The WINBOT W2S OMNI (£529.00) features a multifunctional portable docking station and TruEdge technology that cleans within 1.1mm of window frames.
Meanwhile, the WINBOT mini 2 (£279.00), the industry’s slimmest cleaner at just 55mm thick, is designed to manoeuvre through tight gaps and between railings. Both units utilize WIN-SLAM 4.0 path planning and 8,000Pa suction power for a streak-free, secure clean.
By integrating advanced AI and refined hardware across these six products, ECOVACS aims to make advanced service robotics an essential and accessible part of the modern home.
