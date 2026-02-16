Disney threatens ByteDance with legal action over AI tool, Four new astronauts arrive at the ISS

Share

Chinese technology giant ByteDance has pledged to curb a controversial artificial intelligence (AI) video-making tool, following threats of legal action from Disney and complaints from other entertainment giants. In the last few days, videos made using the latest version of the app Seedance have proliferated online. Many have been lauded for their realism. But the trend has also sparked alarm from several Hollywood studios that have accused the AI platform’s makers of copyright infringement. On Friday, Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance accusing it of supplying Seedance with a “pirated library” of the studio’s copyrighted characters, including those from Marvel and Star Wars. BBC

Google is putting people at risk of harm by downplaying safety warnings that its AI-generated medical advice may be wrong. When answering queries about sensitive topics such as health, the company says its AI Overviews, which appear above search results, prompt users to seek professional help, rather than relying solely on its summaries. “AI Overviews will inform people when it’s important to seek out expert advice or to verify the information presented,” Google has said. But the Guardian found the company does not include any such disclaimers when users are first presented with medical advice. Guardian

Four new astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station to replace their colleagues who pulled out early over health concerns. SpaceX delivered the US, French and Russian astronauts to the orbital research laboratory 277 miles (446km) up in space, a day after they launched from Cape Canaveral. The new crew members include NASA‘s Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, France’s Sophie Adenot and Russia’s Andrey Fedyaev. The last group of astronauts were forced to evacuate after one of them suffered what officials described as a serious health issue. Sky News

A stock market crash triggered by fears around artificial intelligence (AI) has derailed the £575m takeover of a British company. Shares in Pinewood AI, which is listed as Pinewood Technologies, fell by 30pc on Monday after private equity firm Apax said it no longer planned to make a bid for the software provider. Apax said it had pulled out of talks owing to “prevailing challenging market conditions”, a reference to the widespread slump in software stocks in recent weeks. Telegraph

As a trillion-dollar company with one of the most recognizable brands in the world, I don’t think Apple has a lot to worry about. But when I looked at the results of a recent poll I ran, asking you, dear readers, if you use Apple Intelligence, the results made me grunt an ‘ooph’. That’s because a hefty 96% of respondents selected the ‘Nope, it’s not for me’ option, leaving a mere 4% to select ‘Yes, it’s pretty good’ as a response. TechRadar

Apple’s iOS 27 update will prioritize cleaning up the operating system’s internals, with engineers making changes that could result in better battery life, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.



The effort is said to be similar to what Apple did with its Snow Leopard Mac update years ago, and will involve removing old code, rewriting existing features, and subtly upgrading apps to improve their performance. The result should hopefully be a “snappier, more responsive” OS, says Gurman. Apple is also reportedly planning some interface tweaks, but nothing as dramatic as the Liquid Glass overhaul introduced with iOS 26, which will likely comfort some users.

