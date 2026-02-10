Discord to require face scan or ID to access adult content

Share



Discord will soon require millions of users to submit to a face scan or upload government ID to access adult content.

Starting in early March, the popular chat platform is rolling out a “teen-by-default” experience globally for its 200 million monthly users, reclassifying all accounts to a restricted mode until they prove they are adults.

Under the new safety architecture, any user who has not completed the age verification process will be hit with significant limitations. This includes the permanent blurring of “sensitive” or graphic media and the inability to enter any servers or channels marked as age-restricted.

Additionally, unverified accounts will be blocked from speaking in “Stage” audio channels and will have direct messages from non-friends filtered into a hidden request inbox to prevent unsolicited contact.

The move follows intense pressure on tech executives to protect minors from online harms. Savannah Badalich, Discord’s head of policy, stated the changes aim to give teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility.

To verify, users can either upload a photo of a passport or driver’s licence to a third-party vendor or use an AI-powered video selfie that estimates their age.

However, the rollout has reignited significant privacy concerns. Just four months ago, a security breach at a former verification partner exposed the official ID photos of approximately 70,000 users.

Discord insists that the new system is “privacy-forward,” promising that video selfies are processed locally on the user’s device and that uploaded IDs are deleted immediately after confirmation.

For those who wish to avoid manual checks, the platform is also implementing an “age inference model.” This background tool analyzes account tenure and activity patterns to guess if a user is an adult without requiring a scan.

Industry analysts suggest the success of the rollout will be closely watched by other social giants such as Meta and TikTok, who are facing similar legislative demands to implement “safety by design.”

Discord acknowledged it expects some user drop-off but maintains the shift is necessary to build a safer community.

