Discord drops Persona after UK users blast age checks, Tech boss wins payout for whistleblowing on China move,

Discord has drawn significant criticism lately, thanks to a major data breach in October and the debut of a new “Teen-By-Default” policy, which will require select users to verify their age by uploading a government issued ID. At the root of the criticism was Discord’s involvement with Persona, an “age assurance” firm partially funded by controversial Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel. Hackers found that some of Persona’s frontend code was seemingly tied to US government surveillance efforts, including an apparent OpenAI-powered watchlist database. HotHardware.com

A tech boss who was sacked by a British microchip company for blowing the whistle on a move to China has received a multimillion-dollar payout. Ron Black has received $2m (£1.5m) from Imagination Technologies after an employment tribunal declared he had been unfairly dismissed for whistleblowing. Mr Black was removed as Imagination’s chief executive in 2020 after alerting MPs to an attempted “coup” in which a Chinese state-owned investment firm planned to take over the company’s board. He later pursued the company at the employment tribunal, claiming his sacking prevented him from turning Imagination into a major player. Telegraph

It’s no secret that I’m fully in my Ikea era at the moment. If you’re unsure what that means, I’m basically on a personal mission to fill my house with as much IKEA smart home tech as possible, and it’s going very well so far. The main reasons behind this is simply because I’m constantly amazed at how much these very affordable devices can do. After trying the Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor last week, I couldn’t wait to get started on the biggest range within Ikea’s new Matter-compatible lineup – the Kajplats smart bulbs. T3.com



Broadband ISP Virgin Media (O2) has this morning confirmed that all new and existing Virgin TV 360 and Stream box customers with the ‘Sky Entertainment‘ channels (Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, and the soon to be relaunched Sky One) will soon also be able to access popular Sky Atlantic programming on channel 111, “at no extra cost“. The addition of Sky Atlantic, which will take place on 1st April 2026, follows the news that HBO Max will also be available to Virgin customers next month. ISPreview

A self-driving Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently navigating the congested streets of London, employing its advanced AI to manoeuvre around pedestrians, cyclists, and roadworks. This autonomous vehicle, developed by British startup Wayve Technologies, is undergoing trials ahead of the UK government’s anticipated robotaxi launch this spring. The capital is set to become the latest battleground in the global robotaxi race, with US giant Waymo and China’s Baidu also slated to participate in the pilot programme. Independent

In the UK, £70 may not guarantee quality, but it tends to mean you are getting a blockbuster or “AAA” – a big-budget game made by a large team, built around cutting-edge graphics, sprawling worlds and dozens of hours of gameplay. In 2025 Nintendo set a new benchmark for game prices when it listed major Switch titles such as Mario Kart World at £74.99 (launching in the US at $79.99). Meanwhile speculation grew from a 2025 report by gaming industry advisory company Epyllion, that the next Grand Theft Auto will be the first game to be priced at $100. BBC

