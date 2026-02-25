Discord delays global age verification after backlash

Share



Discord has announced it is pushing back its controversial plan to mandate age verification for all users following weeks of intense community protest.

Stanislav Vishnevskiy, Discord’s co-founder and CTO, confirmed on Tuesday that the global rollout – initially scheduled for March – will now be delayed until the latter half of 2026.

The delay comes as the platform, which boasts over 200 million monthly users, struggles to balance looming international regulations with a user base that is deeply sceptical of online surveillance.

Under the original proposal, users were to be defaulted into a restricted “under-16” version of the app until they provided a facial scan or government ID to prove their age. This sparked an immediate exodus to rival platforms such as TeamSpeak and Stoat.

Seeking alternatives to ID scans

In response to the outcry, Discord is now developing “more verification options” that do not require invasive facial or ID scans. One alternative currently in development is credit card verification.

Vishnevskiy admitted that the company “earned” the scepticism it faced, acknowledging that trust in the tech industry regarding personal data is at an all-time low.

Discord estimates that when the system eventually launches, less than 10% of users will actually need to undergo formal verification. The company plans to rely heavily on its internal “age determination” system, which uses account age, payment history and server patterns to estimate a user’s age without reading private messages.

To address transparency concerns, Discord has pledged to publish the methodology of this system before the global rollout.

The company’s efforts to tighten security are driven by the need to comply with new safety laws in the UK, EU, Australia, and Brazil. However, Discord’s track record has fueled user doubts. Last October, a cyber-attack likely leaked the ID photos of 70,000 users. More recently, researchers discovered that Persona, a third-party verification firm previously used by Discord in the UK, had left thousands of files exposed on the open internet.

While Discord reiterated that no images will be stored under the future global system, many users remain unconvinced. For a platform that built its reputation on providing private, often anonymous spaces for gamers, the shift toward mandatory verification represents a fundamental culture clash.

As Discord prepares for a rumoured IPO later this year, it must now find a way to satisfy global regulators without alienating the community that made it a success.

