Dating scams surge on dark web ahead of Valentine’s Day

Romance scammers have hit a record high for activity this January as they prepare to exploit Valentine’s Day.

New dark web analysis from NordVPN reveals that last month was the busiest on record for fraudsters, who are increasingly treating digital heartbreak as a professional business.

Experts warn that criminals use the weeks leading up to the romantic holiday to establish deep emotional bonds before executing sophisticated financial “scripts.”

According to the research, dark web forums and underground Telegram channels are currently flooded with scammers exchanging fake profiles, AI-generated photos, and pre-written flirting guides.

These materials are designed to lure victims into a false sense of security, specifically targeting users on mainstream platforms such as Tinder, Match, Instagram and Snapchat.

The Business of Heartbreak

Unlike traditional “catfishing,” modern romance fraud is often run by organized syndicates with clear roles for finding victims and extracting money.

Fraudsters typically build trust over several weeks, eventually asking for funds via bank transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency under the guise of an “emergency.” In some darker cases, intimate images are used for blackmail, or malicious links are sent to compromise the victim’s device.

Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, notes that these operations are rarely spontaneous:

“We see criminals preparing weeks in advance, sharing scripts, fake profiles and payment methods so they can move quickly once February arrives.”

“Romance scams work because they exploit a desire for connection. Around Valentine’s Day, that emotional vulnerability increases and scammers know exactly how to take advantage of it.”

Security experts advise that a common red flag is a person’s desire to move the conversation away from a dating app to a private messaging service such as WhatsApp or Snapchat as quickly as possible. This allows them to bypass the safety filters built into dating platforms.

Briedis adds: “Another major red flag is urgency, so be on the lookout for sudden declarations of love, emotional pressure or unexpected financial emergencies. These are designed to stop people from pausing and thinking clearly. The most important thing is to slow down. If someone you’ve met online asks for money, gift cards or cryptocurrency, that should always be treated as a warning sign.”

