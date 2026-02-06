British-built Nissan Leaf crowned UK’s most reliable used EV

Share

The Nissan Leaf is the most dependable used electric vehicle in Britain.

At least according to a comprehensive new study by Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), which claims it outperforms its rivals in terms of reliability.

The analysis examined 1,000 real-world repair claims settled by the warranty specialist throughout 2025. The data reveals that the Nissan Leaf achieved an impressively low claim rate of just 1.52%, comfortably securing the top spot in the reliability rankings.

First launched in the UK in 2011, the Leaf has evolved through three generations, creating a diverse used market that caters to various budgets.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Nissan GB, welcomed the findings, noting that real-world customer feedback is the ultimate testament to the model’s quality. “For customers new to this technology, knowing it is going to be reliable is very reassuring,” Taylor said.

The study highlights a growing divide in the EV market. While the Leaf remains dependable, WSG warned that premium electric models often carry significantly higher repair costs when faults do occur. Common issues across the wider EV sector included suspension components – likely due to the increased weight of battery packs – and air conditioning compressors.

The timing of the award coincides with the imminent arrival of an all-new British-built Leaf model. The latest iteration promises an increased range of up to 386 miles and qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Martin Binnee, Operations Director at WSG, says that the Leaf’s “standout reliability” helps demystify EV ownership. He adds that while fuel savings are a major draw, choosing a model with a proven track record for durability is essential for maintaining long-term consumer confidence in the electric transition.

