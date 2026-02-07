Bitcoin falls to lowest level since Trump took office, Apple scales back AI health coach

Share





The price of Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in 16 months despite US president Donald Trump’s personal and public support for cryptocurrency. A single Bitcoin went as low as $60,000 (£44,000), its lowest level since September 2024, before rallying slightly. The drop followed months of surging Bitcoin prices, which saw the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $122,200 in October 2025. “Those who bet too big, borrowed too much or assumed prices only go up are now finding out the hard way what real market volatility and risk management look like,” Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association told Reuters. BBC

TikTok could be forced into changes to make the app less addictive to users after the EU indicated the platform had breached the bloc’s digital safety rules. The EU’s executive arm said in a preliminary ruling that the popular app had infringed the Digital Services Act (DSA) due to its “addictive design”. The European Commission said TikTok, which has more than 1 billion users worldwide, had not adequately assessed how its design could harm the physical and mental wellbeing of users. The Guardian



Markets took a tumble this week as AI-company Anthropic released new add-ons to Claude that can perform a range of functions typically filled by software providers. Shares of software-as-a-service companies like Adobe, Intuit, and Salesforce declined sharply on fears that AI tools might chip away at their business. Legacy tech giants with large AI businesses like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google were also hit hard. Yahoo!

Anthropic, one of the biggest and most influential tech companies in the world, is launching a new model: Claude Opus 4.6. Until now, this would mostly be big news for techies, where Anthropic is admired as the maker of Claude Code, the code-writing AI tool which many engineers say is taking over their work entirely. All of a sudden, however, the impact of these tools is being felt more widely, after a seemingly small release from Anthropic shook some sections of the stock market. Sky News

Apple is no longer launching an AI service that can “replicate” a doctor and act as a personal health coach, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company has reportedly scaled back the unannounced initiative in recent weeks, following a recent organization reshuffling wherein services chief Eddy Cue took over the health division. While Apple has never officially announced the AI health coach, it was reported last year that the company was working on developing the service that has been unofficially dubbed Health+. Engadget



The second set-top-box with Freely on board, the Aero 4K TV Streamer comes from Manhattan, which has been making satellite and Freeview boxes and recorders for decades. And it’s instantly a serious contender – not just for Pleio, but Sky Stream and Virgin Media Stream, too. So what’s the catch – if there is one – and what do you get for a surprisingly low entrance fee? Well, a lot, it turns out. The Manhattan Aero is remarkably priced. Available from several UK retailers, including Currys (click here for the direct link), Amazon, and John Lewis, it will set you back a mere £69.99. T3.com

