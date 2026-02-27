Apple teases ‘big week’ of product launches, starting Monday

Share

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially signalled the start of a major hardware blitz, confirming that a week of product announcements will kick off this coming Monday, March 2.

In a cryptic teaser posted to X (formerly Twitter), Cook promised a “big week ahead,” featuring a video of hands manipulating a silver, aluminium Apple logo—a clear nod to the company’s iconic MacBook and iPad industrial design.

Unlike Apple’s traditional high-profile keynote events at Apple Park, this rollout appears to be a multi-day series of digital reveals. The company is expected to drip-feed announcements via press releases and videos throughout the early week, culminating in exclusive media “experiences” on Wednesday in New York City, London, and Shanghai, where journalists will get hands-on time with the new gear.



iPhone 17e and iPad overhaul

Analysts and leakers point to a refreshed lineup that bridges the gap between Apple’s entry-level devices and its pro-grade hardware. The most anticipated reveal is the iPhone 17e. Following last year’s successful debut of the 16e, Apple seems to be moving toward an annual update cycle for its more affordable smartphone.

The iPad family is also due for a significant overhaul. We are likely to see an 11th-generation base model iPad, potentially featuring internal upgrades to support “Apple Intelligence.” Additionally, the iPad Air is expected to jump from the M3 chip to the M4, bringing it closer in performance to the current iPad Pro.

Historic shift for Mac

Perhaps the most intriguing rumour involves a fundamental change to the Mac architecture. Experts predict Apple may unveil the first MacBook powered by an A-series chip – the same class of processor found in the iPhone – aimed at creating an ultra-affordable, highly efficient entry-level laptop.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air and higher-end MacBook Pro models are expected to receive refreshes, likely standardizing the M5 chip across the portable lineup. With new desktop displays also rumoured, Apple’s week of releases looks set to touch almost every corner of its ecosystem.

