Apple and Google agree app store reforms to improve fairness

Apple and Google have reached a landmark agreement with the UK’s competition regulator to reform their app store operations.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a package of commitments intended to improve fairness, transparency and interoperability for thousands of UK businesses.

These changes mark the first major intervention since both tech giants were designated as having “strategic market status” under the UK’s new digital markets competition regime last October. The regulator had previously identified that the companies held an “effective duopoly,” controlling 90-100% of the UK mobile device market.

Boosting UK App Economy

Under the new proposals, Apple and Google must ensure they review and rank apps fairly and objectively, specifically agreeing not to discriminate against competitors or provide preferential treatment to their own software.

They have also committed to safeguarding the sensitive data gathered from third-party developers during the review process, ensuring it is not used to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Furthermore, Apple has agreed to a “step change” in how developers can request access to features within its iOS and iPadOS operating systems, providing businesses with more certainty to deliver innovative products.

The measures are designed to protect the UK app economy, which is the largest in Europe by revenue and supports approximately 400,000 jobs.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, emphasized the speed of the intervention, stating:

“Following designation of Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in October last year, the CMA has moved swiftly to secure a package of commitments from Apple and Google that will boost the UK’s app economy, giving developers the opportunity and confidence they need to invest and innovate.”

Both companies have expressed a willingness to co-operate with the new standards. A spokesperson for Apple remarked: “Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate, and we work tirelessly to create the best products, services and user experience”.

Google echoed this collaborative sentiment, noting that while it believes its existing practices are already fair, “we welcome the opportunity to resolve the CMA’s concerns collaboratively.”

The CMA will now monitor the implementation of these changes through rigorous reporting metrics, including app approval times and the outcome of interoperability requests. If the companies fail to comply, the regulator warned it will move swiftly to impose formal conduct requirements.

The public has until March 3, 2026, to provide feedback on the proposals before they are expected to take effect on April 1.