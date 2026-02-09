Android users warned about new Arsink bug, Skoda Epiq reviewed
The Skoda Epiq feels like another winner for Skoda. It’s compact, easy to drive and park, and packed with the kind of thoughtful storage and usability features Skoda buyers expect. While it does not offer class-leading rear space or a standout infotainment system, it balances comfort, agility and practicality in a way that suits everyday use. As an affordable entry point into electric motoring, it fits neatly into Skoda’s range and should appeal to buyers who want an EV that simply gets on with the job. Independent
Social media is on trial in Los Angeles. What happens next could change the way they operate. Inside LA’s superior court, a landmark trial is getting under way. Social media companies are being accused of being addictive by design, a bit like tobacco and cigarettes were in the 1980s. They’ll face around 22 “bellwether” lawsuits, i.e. test cases, with lawyers considering the testimonies of more than 1,500 people when launching the action. Sky News
Barclays has put dozens of London jobs at risk with plans to move roles to India and use artificial intelligence (AI). The British bank is planning to cut up to 50 staff from its internal advertising unit, moving the jobs offshore by the end of August. Barclays will cut costs by slashing the jobs in London and rehiring a new team in India, where they will be supported by AI tools. The cuts mark the latest effort by CS Venkatakrishnan, the chief executive of Barclays, to reduce spending as part of plans to cut the bank’s total costs by £2bn. Telegraph
An Australian Tesla driver has taken to social media to complain about the dramatic amount his brand new car had depreciated in value in a matter of weeks. The Sydney driver said he spent close to $100,000 on a 2026 Tesla Model 3 Performance with the expectation it was a ‘premium’ product that would hold its value better than most cars. However, in just 12 weeks the trade-in value had plunged by almost $37,000. ‘I get that cars depreciate, but this feels next level,’ he said. Daily Mail
