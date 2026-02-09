Android users warned about new Arsink bug, Skoda Epiq reviewed

Share

Android users are being warned about a new bug that allows hackers to access private data and gain remote access to “infected” devices. The new bug is called Arsink, and it is an Android Remote Access Trojan (RAT). “Arsink is a sophisticated malware that actively exfiltrates information, transmitting it directly to its operators while affording them complete remote control,” Zimperium explained. More than 45,000 devices have already been infected by this virus, according to the tech experts, across 143 countries, including in the UK. that allows hackers to access private data and gain remote access to “infected” devices. The new bug is called Arsink, and it is an“Arsink is a sophisticated malware that actively exfiltrates information, transmitting it directly to its operators while affording them complete remote control,” Zimperium explained. More than 45,000 devices have already been infected by this virus, according to the tech experts, across 143 countries, including in the UK. Bolton News Apple’s next iPhones will look broadly similar to the current models, a new report claims. When the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are unveiled in September, the design changes will be minimal because the iPhone 17 series has been so successful, it’s claimed. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be subtle visual changes, such as to the cameras, a separate report has revealed. The report comes from a Weibo leaker called Fixed Focus Digital. The leaker describes the will look broadly similar to the current models, a new report claims. When theare unveiled in September, the design changes will be minimal because the iPhone 17 series has been so successful, it’s claimed. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be subtle visual changes, such as to the cameras, a separate report has revealed. The report comes from a Weibo leaker called Fixed Focus Digital. The leaker describes the iPhone 17 has having been enough of a hit for Apple to be celebrating with champagne. Forbes



The Skoda Epiq feels like another winner for Skoda. It’s compact, easy to drive and park, and packed with the kind of thoughtful storage and usability features Skoda buyers expect. While it does not offer class-leading rear space or a standout infotainment system, it balances comfort, agility and practicality in a way that suits everyday use. As an affordable entry point into electric motoring, it fits neatly into Skoda’s range and should appeal to buyers who want an EV that simply gets on with the job. Independent

Social media is on trial in Los Angeles. What happens next could change the way they operate. Inside LA’s superior court, a landmark trial is getting under way. Social media companies are being accused of being addictive by design, a bit like tobacco and cigarettes were in the 1980s. They’ll face around 22 “bellwether” lawsuits, i.e. test cases, with lawyers considering the testimonies of more than 1,500 people when launching the action. Sky News



Barclays has put dozens of London jobs at risk with plans to move roles to India and use artificial intelligence (AI). The British bank is planning to cut up to 50 staff from its internal advertising unit, moving the jobs offshore by the end of August. Barclays will cut costs by slashing the jobs in London and rehiring a new team in India, where they will be supported by AI tools. The cuts mark the latest effort by CS Venkatakrishnan, the chief executive of Barclays, to reduce spending as part of plans to cut the bank’s total costs by £2bn. Telegraph

An Australian Tesla driver has taken to social media to complain about the dramatic amount his brand new car had depreciated in value in a matter of weeks. The Sydney driver said he spent close to $100,000 on a 2026 Tesla Model 3 Performance with the expectation it was a ‘premium’ product that would hold its value better than most cars. However, in just 12 weeks the trade-in value had plunged by almost $37,000. ‘I get that cars depreciate, but this feels next level,’ he said. Daily Mail

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts