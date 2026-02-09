Android users told to delete these apps to prevent virus stealing data

Share



Android users are being warned to delete specific apps following the discovery of a sophisticated new virus.

Known as Arsink, this Remote Access Trojan (RAT) has already infected over 45,000 devices across 143 countries, including the UK.

Cybersecurity experts at Zimperium report that the malware allows hackers to gain complete remote control over a victim’s smartphone to harvest private data.

The Arsink virus works by masquerading as “Pro” or “Premium” versions of popular social media and utility applications. These malicious files are typically spread through social media ads or third-party websites, rather than the official Google Play Store.

By promising exclusive features, hackers trick users into downloading the software and granting it extensive system permissions.

Once active, Arsink becomes nearly invisible. It hides its icon from the home screen and runs background services that resist being closed. The malware can read text messages, view call logs, and access contact lists.

Most alarmingly, it can remotely activate the microphone to record conversations, track GPS locations, and even access private photo galleries.

Beyond theft, Arsink allows hackers to manipulate the device itself. Operators can remotely toggle the torch, play audio, and even make phone calls. The virus frequently abuses Android’s accessibility permissions to “see” the screen and interact with other apps, such as banking or messaging platforms, without the user’s consent.

To stay safe, users must immediately delete any “Pro” or unofficial versions of major apps. The malware specifically mimics around 50 well-known brands, including fake versions of Google, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

If you have downloaded these from a source other than the Google Play Store, they should be removed instantly.

Experts recommend checking your device settings for any unknown apps with “Accessibility” or “Device Administrator” rights. Moving forward, avoid “sideloading” apps from third-party sites and stay sceptical of software requesting full device control.

