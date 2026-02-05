Amazon to integrate AI into film and TV production to slash costs

Share



Amazon is moving to integrate artificial intelligence into its film and TV production to slash costs and speed up creative workflows.

The tech giant’s Amazon MGM Studio has formed a new “AI Studio” team dedicated to developing proprietary tools for filmmakers.

Operating like a lean startup within the company, the group is focused on solving the “last mile” problems that currently prevent generative AI from being used in high-end cinematic content.

Key to this initiative is the ability to give directors granular control over digital assets. Current consumer AI often struggles with character consistency, where a person’s face or clothing might change between shots. Amazon’s new tools aim to fix this, ensuring that AI-generated elements blend seamlessly with live-action footage across entire scenes.

The studio has already put these theories into practice with its hit biblical epic, House of David. For the show’s second season, director Jon Erwin used a “stack” of over 15 different AI tools to create massive battle sequences and sprawling environments that would have been too expensive to build with traditional visual effects.

By combining live-action actors with AI-generated armies, the production achieved blockbuster scale on a fraction of the typical budget. Executives argue that these efficiencies are necessary to offset spiraling production costs that often make taking creative risks impossible.

However, the move comes amid deep anxiety in Hollywood. Actors and writers have expressed fears that AI could eventually make human jobs obsolete. Amazon also recently cut 30,000 corporate jobs, including positions at Prime Video, citing AI-driven efficiencies as a primary factor in its restructuring.

A closed beta program for the new AI tools is set to launch in March, with industry partners invited to test the technology before a wider rollout. If successful, the initiative could permanently reshape how big-budget streaming content is manufactured.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts