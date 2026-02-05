Amazon officially launches Alexa+ across US

Share



Amazon has officially launched Alexa+ across the United States, ending its early access phase and making the next-generation AI assistant available to all users.

The revamped assistant, built on an entirely new architecture powered by Amazon’s Nova and Anthropic’s Claude models, represents a fundamental shift from simple voice commands to complex, “agentic” interactions.

According to Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo, users are already interacting with the new system twice as much as the legacy version. However, for most users, the most significant news is the price – see below.

Pricing and Tiers

Amazon is offering three distinct ways to access the new AI:

Alexa+ for Prime: Included at no additional cost for Prime members. This provides unlimited access across Echo devices, the mobile app, and the web (Alexa.com) for the entire household.

Alexa+ Subscription: Priced at $19.99 per month for non-Prime members. This standalone plan offers identical unlimited features but notably costs more than a standard monthly Prime membership.

Alexa+ Chat (Free): A limited, text-based experience for non-Prime users. Available only via the Alexa app and Alexa.com, this tier allows users to test the AI’s research and planning capabilities with usage caps.

What’s New?

Alexa+ moves beyond setting timers to act as a proactive digital agent. It can now navigate the web to complete multi-step tasks, such as booking restaurant reservations through OpenTable, scheduling home repairs via Thumbtack, or arranging rides through Uber.

The new model features “enhanced memory,” allowing it to remember context over several days. For example, users can email a school schedule to Alexa, and it will automatically populate the family calendar. It also recognizes personal preferences, such as dietary restrictions or favourite music genres, to provide more tailored recommendations.

Smart home integration has also seen a significant upgrade. Users can now create complex automation “Routines” using natural language rather than digging through app menus. For those with Ring cameras, the AI can even summarize “unusual patterns” detected around the property.

Prime members can begin the transition immediately by saying, “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+.”

Amazon Alexa+

