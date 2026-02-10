AI chatbots risky for healthcare advice, Google issues sterling century bonds

Share





AI chatbots give inaccurate and inconsistent medical advice that could present risks to users, according to a study from the University of Oxford. The research found people using AI for healthcare advice were given a mix of good and bad responses, making it hard to identify what advice they should trust. In November 2025, polling by Mental Health UK found more than one in three UK residents now use AI to support their mental health or wellbeing. Dr Rebecca Payne, lead medical practitioner on the study, said it could be “dangerous” for people to ask chatbots about their symptoms. BBC

Google’s parent company plans to become one of a select group of institutions to borrow money for a century, issuing a 100-year bond in sterling. Alphabet plans to issue the bond as part of plans to raise more than $20bn (£15bn) across a range of currencies, according to reports. It comes as Google seeks to fund a $185bn spending blitz on AI infrastructure. Only three entities – the University of Oxford, the Wellcome Trust, and the French-backed energy giant EDF – have previously issued sterling-based century bonds. Telegraph

Social media is on trial in Los Angeles. What happens next could change the way they operate. Inside LA’s superior court, a landmark trial is getting under way. Social media companies are being accused of being addictive by design, a bit like tobacco and cigarettes were in the 1980s. They’ll face around 22 “bellwether” lawsuits, i.e. test cases, with lawyers considering the testimonies of more than 1,500 people when launching the action. Sky News



The world’s first mass-produced sodium-ion (Na-ion) battery for cars has entered mass production and will be sold in China in the upcoming Changan Nevo A06 EV. The battery technology, which has been developed by CATL (arguably the world’s largest manufacturer of EV batteries), has just finished winter testing in Inner Mongolia, where temperatures regularly drop well below what most EVs are designed to handle. According to Gizmochina, the Nevo A06 was able to charge without issue at around -30°C (-22°F) and continued operating at temperatures as low as -50°C (-58°F). Tech Radar

Remember when I told you not to buy a MacBook Pro right now? Well, we’re getting stronger confirmation that’s the right decision, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirms that the M5 Pro and M5 Max Pro laptops look set to launch as early as the week of March 2. Off the back of M4 Pro MacBook Pro stock running in extremely short supply, this comes as part of an anticipated “spring Mac refresh,” which looks certain to bring new entries to my picks for the best MacBooks you can buy. Tom’s Guide

More than 200 Telstra jobs are expected to be cut, as the telco rolls out AI capabilities and sends some jobs to India. Telstra and the technology consultancy Accenture announced a $700m joint venture (JV) in 2025 to drive efficiency, modernisation and productivity. A JV spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the team had been notified “about proposed changes to its workforce, including reducing roles where work is no longer needed, and moving some work to the JV team in India”. Guardian

