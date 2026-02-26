Age verification comes to Apple’s UK users, Nvidia reports record revenue
Apple is bringing age verification to the UK, as the latest iOS 26.4 beta prompts users to verify that they’re over 18 following installation. As shown in screenshots posted to Reddit, Apple says users who don’t confirm their age “will not be able to download and purchase apps or make in-app purchases.” In one of the screenshots, Apple notes that it may automatically confirm that users are over 18 using the payment method connected to their account, or the age of their account. Otherwise, Apple may ask users to scan their credit cards to confirm their age. The Verge
In a sprawling 20,000-word essay published last month, Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, warned that advances in artificial intelligence could pave the way for a wave of killer robots. “A swarm of millions or billions of fully automated armed drones, locally controlled by powerful AI and strategically coordinated across the world by an even more powerful AI, could be an unbeatable army,” he wrote. He was not just worried about this threat coming from China or Russia but from Western democracies too. Telegraph
Mumsnet has launched a campaign to introduce a ban on social media for under-16s featuring health warnings in the style of those on cigarette packets. The deliberately provocative national advertising campaign calls for all social media to be banned for children under the age of 16. The images on billboards and social media make a number of stark statements related to health. They claim that “three hours or more social media a day makes teens more likely to self-harm.” Guardian
Chip giant Nvidia has reported record annual revenue of $215.9bn (£159.1bn), despite a wave of investor scepticism about the massive amounts of money being spent on artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The firm also beat analyst’s forecasts as sales for the last three months of its financial year jumped by 73% compared to 12 months earlier. “Computing demand is growing exponentially,” boss Jensen Huang said. “Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute – the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.” BBC
SpaceX has revealed that its “greatly enhanced” second generation (GEN2) of Direct to Cell (DtC) capable Starlink broadband satellites, which are due to launch in 2027, will aim to support 5G connectivity and deliver peak data speeds of 150Mbps (Megabits per second) per user. Starlink currently has around 9,800 satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) – mostly at altitudes of between c.340-525km. Residential customers in the UK usually pay from £35 a month for the ‘Residential 100Mbps’ unlimited data plan (kit price may vary due to different offers), which also promises uploads of c.15-35Mbps and low latency connectivity. ISPreview
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have a smaller Dynamic Island, according to Bloomberg. Over the past year, there have been mixed rumors about whether the iPhone 18 Pro models will continue to feature a Dynamic Island or have a hole punch camera with under screen Face ID and no Dynamic Island, but the latest information suggests we’re not getting rid of the Dynamic Island just yet.
Along with Bloomberg, several prominent leakers on Weibo and other social media sites have said Apple will make the Dynamic Island smaller, but won’t eliminate it. MacRumors
