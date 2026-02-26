Age verification comes to Apple’s UK users, Nvidia reports record revenue

Share



Apple is bringing age verification to the UK, as the latest iOS 26.4 beta prompts users to verify that they’re over 18 following installation. As shown in screenshots posted to Reddit, Apple says users who don’t confirm their age “will not be able to download and purchase apps or make in-app purchases.” In one of the screenshots, Apple notes that it may automatically confirm that users are over 18 using the payment method connected to their account, or the age of their account. Otherwise, Apple may ask users to scan their credit cards to confirm their age. The Verge

In a sprawling 20,000-word essay published last month, Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, warned that advances in artificial intelligence could pave the way for a wave of killer robots. “A swarm of millions or billions of fully automated armed drones, locally controlled by powerful AI and strategically coordinated across the world by an even more powerful AI, could be an unbeatable army,” he wrote. He was not just worried about this threat coming from China or Russia but from Western democracies too. Telegraph

Mumsnet has launched a campaign to introduce a ban on social media for under-16s featuring health warnings in the style of those on cigarette packets. The deliberately provocative national advertising campaign calls for all social media to be banned for children under the age of 16. The images on billboards and social media make a number of stark statements related to health. They claim that “three hours or more social media a day makes teens more likely to self-harm.” Guardian

Chip giant Nvidia has reported record annual revenue of $215.9bn (£159.1bn), despite a wave of investor scepticism about the massive amounts of money being spent on artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The firm also beat analyst’s forecasts as sales for the last three months of its financial year jumped by 73% compared to 12 months earlier. “Computing demand is growing exponentially,” boss Jensen Huang said. “Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute – the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.” BBC