6 ways to stop your phone from eavesdropping on your conversations

Ever felt like your phone is eavesdropping on your conversations? You mention a new pair of hiking boots to a friend, and miraculously, your Instagram feed is awash with walking clobber.

While tech companies often claim they don’t “listen” in the traditional sense, they do use “passive listening” for wake words as well as massive amounts of behavioural data to predict your interests.

If you want to reclaim your privacy, here is a short guide on how to shut down the digital ears of your smartphone right now.

1. Disable Your “Virtual Assistant”

The primary way your microphone stays “active” is to listen for wake words like “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.” While these are meant to be helpful, they mean your microphone is technically always on.

For iPhone: Go to Settings > Siri & Search . Toggle off “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” and “Press Side Button for Siri.”

For Android: Open the Google App, tap your profile icon, and go to Settings > Google Assistant > Hey Google & Voice Match. Toggle it off.

2. Audit Your App Permissions

Many apps request microphone access during installation for no logical reason. Why does a calculator or a photo editor need to hear you?

For iPhone: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Microphone . You will see a list of every app with mic access. Toggle off anything that doesn’t strictly need it (including social media apps if you don’t record stories).

For Android: Go to Settings > Apps > See all apps. Select an app, tap Permissions, then Microphone, and select “Don’t allow.”

3. Kill “Personalized Advertising”

Even if the mic is off, apps track your “cross-contextual” behaviour – in other words, they follow you from one app to another to build a profile of your life.

For iPhone: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking and turn off “Allow Apps to Request to Track.” Then go to Apple Advertising at the bottom of the Privacy menu and turn off “Personalized Ads.”

For Android: Go to Settings > Google > Ads and tap “Delete Advertising ID.” This resets the unique string of numbers used by marketers to identify you.

4. Watch for the “Warning Lights”

Modern smartphones have built-in physical indicators to tell you when a hardware component is active.

iPhone users: Look for a small orange dot in the top right corner of your screen. If you see it and you aren’t on a call or recording a memo, an app is actively using your microphone.

Android users: On newer versions (Android 12+), a green microphone icon or dot appears in the status bar when the mic is being accessed.

5. Clear Your Voice History

Big Tech keeps a “memory bank” of your previous voice requests to “improve their service.” You should purge this regularly.

Google: Visit myactivity.google.com, click on “Web & App Activity,” and find the section for “Voice & Audio Activity” to delete your recordings.

Apple: Go to Settings > Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History and tap “Delete Siri & Dictation History.”

6. The “Hardware” Approach

If you want to go full paranoid mode, consider physical barriers. Some privacy-conscious users use “microphone blockers” – small plugs that go into the headphone jack or charging port to trick the phone into thinking an external mic is plugged in.

Alternatively, keep your phone in another room or inside a “Faraday bag” during sensitive private conversations.

By following these steps, you move from being a passive data point to an empowered consumer, ensuring that your private conversations stay exactly that.

