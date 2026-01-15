Xiaomi launches REDMI Note 15 series and smart wearables in the UK

Share





Xiaomi has expanded its product range in the UK with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series alongside two new wearable audio products, the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses and the REDMI Buds 8 Lite.

The new smartphone lineup comprises four models: the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 15 5G, and the standard REDMI Note 15.

A central theme across the new series is “REDMI Titan Durability,” which introduces a higher standard for physical resilience in mid-range devices. The flagship REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G feature a “Titan Structure” that includes a high-strength motherboard and a reinforced mid-frame.

These models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and have received SGS certification for 2.5-meter drop resistance. Furthermore, they carry IP68 and IP69K ratings, meaning they can survive high-pressure water jets and submersion in up to two metres of water for 24 hours.

Internally, the Pro+ 5G is powered by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W HyperCharge, capable of reaching a full charge in approximately 40 minutes.

The imaging system on the Pro models has also been upgraded to a 200MP HPE sensor, which utilizes 4x optical-level zoom and AI-driven enhancements to maintain detail at various focal lengths.

The standard and 5G models feature a 108MP main camera and slightly different battery capacities, such as a 5,520mAh cell on the Note 15 5G.

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi introduced the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses, which use open-ear air conduction technology to deliver audio without blocking the user’s ears. These glasses include four built-in microphones with wind noise reduction for calls and offer up to 13 hours of music playback on a single charge.

They are designed with interchangeable hinges, allowing users to switch between different frame styles, including Titanium, Pilot, and Browline.

The REDMI Buds 8 Lite round out the new releases, offering 42dB active noise cancellation and a 12.4mm titanium-diaphragm driver.

These budget-friendly earbuds provide up to 36 hours of total battery life with the charging case and support dual-device connectivity for seamless switching between a phone and a laptop.

UK Pricing and Availability

Launch offers are currently available on the official Xiaomi UK website until 31 January 2026.

Product Launch Price Standard RRP REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB) £349.00 £429.00 REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) £279.00 £349.00 REDMI Note 15 5G (8GB+256GB) £199.00 £249.00 REDMI Note 15 (6GB+128GB) £139.00 £179.00 REDMI Buds 8 Lite £19.99 £19.99

The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses are scheduled for release on 26 January 2026. The Titanium frame model will retail for £189.99, while the Pilot-Style and Browline options are priced at £169.99.

