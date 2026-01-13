X could ‘lose right to self regulate’, UK to criminalise creation of sexual AI deepfakes

Share



The UK will bring into force a law which will make it illegal to create non-consensual intimate images, following widespread concerns over Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot. Speaking to Labour MPs on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer warned X could lose the “right to self regulate”. “If X cannot control Grok, we will,” he said, adding the government would act quickly in response to the issue. The government also plans to unveil legislation to make it illegal to supply online tools used to create such images. BBC

Ministers are to criminalise the creation of sexual AI “deepfakes” in a crackdown on Elon Musk’s service Grok. Liz Kendall, the Technology Secretary, said the Government would this week bring into force a new offence criminalising the creation of sexualised non-consensual AI images. Ofcom, the technology and media regulator, will also be given new powers to pursue companies that allow the images on their sites, Ms Kendall said. The new offence threatens to step up a row with Mr Musk over his social network X – the platform formerly known as Twitter. Telegraph

The OnePlus Open was one of the best foldable phones around when it launched back in 2023. And yet, despite receiving high praise from us and elsewhere, we’re yet to see a successor – and it now seems we might not see one for a long time, if ever. According to Yogesh Brar – a leaker with a generally solid track record – the OnePlus Open 2 has been canceled, though whether that means we simply won’t get it this year or whether OnePlus has bowed out of the foldable phone market altogether isn’t entirely clear. Tech Radar



Rachel Reeves could cut VAT on public EV charging to reduce the cost for drivers without home chargers as concerns grow that electric car demand will tank when pay-per-mile tax comes in. Treasury officials are looking at slashing public charging VAT to five per cent – down from the 20 per cent it currently is, according to The Telegraph. This would bring the level of public charging VAT in line with the reduced VAT rate those with home chargers pay, eradicating the EV ‘pavement tax’. ThisIsMoney

A commonly used gel has restored sight to people suffering from a rare and untreatable condition that causes blindness, scientists have said. HPMC – hydroxypropyl methylcellulose – a low-cost gel used in most eye surgeries – restored vision for seven out of eight patients with hypotony, researchers at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London found. Hypotony, which affects about 100 people in the UK each year, is abnormally low pressure in the eyeball, which usually results in a change to its shape. Sky News



“What we’re working on now is really the next big thing for us: the new 208,” Peugeot brand CEO Alain Favey told Auto Express in an exclusive interview. He said the recent Polygon concept – a small hatchback which gives big hints to the Peugeot 208’s design and technology – fired the starting gun on the new hatch’s introduction, with an unveiling likely at October’s Paris Motor Show. The 208 will be the first model on a new ‘STLA’ electric-car chassis. “The car is on STLA Small and it will be launched as a BEV,” Favey said. AutoExpress

