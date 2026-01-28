UK Government launches ‘Open University for AI’ to upskill 10 million workers

Share



The UK government has unveiled a massive free training initiative to prepare the British workforce for the artificial intelligence revolution.

Billed as the most ambitious national training scheme since the launch of the Open University in 1971, the programme aims to reach 10 million workers by 2030, offering a suite of online courses designed to demystify AI and integrate it into everyday professional life.

Accessible through an upgraded “AI Skills Hub,” the curriculum focuses on practical applications such as mastering chatbot prompts, automating administrative “drudgery,” and drafting complex documents.

While some specialized modules are paywalled, a significant portion of the training is free or subsidized for any adult in the UK. Many lessons are designed for busy professionals, with durations ranging from quick 20-minute tutorials to several-hour deep dives.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with tech giants IBM, Google and Microsoft offering a government-backed “AI foundations badge” upon completion.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized that the move is essential for national competitiveness. “We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI,” Kendall stated.

“Change is inevitable, but the consequences of change are not. We will protect people from the risks of AI while ensuring everyone can share in its benefits.”

However, the programme has faced scrutiny from policy experts. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) warned that “skills for the age of AI can’t be reduced to short technical courses alone.” Roa Powell, a senior research fellow at the IPPR, noted that workers need support to build “judgement, critical thinking and the confidence to use these tools safely,” rather than just learning how to prompt a chatbot.

Despite the criticism, early adopters like Tracey Kasongo, founder of 20 MGMT, claim the training has already transformed their operations by creating more efficient workflows.

With only 21% of UK workers currently feeling confident using AI, ministers argue that meeting the 10-million-worker goal could unlock up to £140 billion in annual economic growth.

