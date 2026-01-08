UK government cracks down on cyberflashing with heavy fines for tech giants

Share

As of today (January 8th, 2026), the UK government has officially designated “cyberflashing” as a “priority offence” under the Online Safety Act, shifting the legal burden from victims to the tech companies themselves.

Cyberflashing is the act of sending unsolicited sexual images (commonly referred to as ‘dick pics’) via social media, dating apps, Bluetooth, or data-sharing services. While the act was first criminalized in 2022, carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison for perpetrators, this new update to the law targets the platforms that facilitate the abuse.

Under the new regulations, firms that fail to implement preventative measures could be fined up to 10% of their global annual revenue or face being blocked entirely in the UK.

The move comes as a response to the staggering prevalence of digital harassment. Statistics show that one in three teenage girls and 40% of women aged 18 to 34 have been targeted by unsolicited sexual images. By making it a priority offence, the government is requiring tech firms to use proactive technology to stop these images before they ever reach a user’s inbox.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated that the government is “turning up the heat” on tech firms to ensure the internet is a space where women and girls can thrive. Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding, added that the responsibility must lie with companies to block content rather than expecting women to “endure” the abuse.

Some platforms have already begun to adapt. The dating app Bumble has pioneered the use of “Private Detector,” an AI-powered tool that automatically blurs suspected nudity. The recipient is then given the choice to view, block, or report the image.

Ofcom is now set to consult on new codes of practice that will dictate the specific technical steps platforms must take. The crackdown is part of a broader government mission to halve violence against women and girls, signalling an end to the “lawless” era of the digital world.

