UK crypto users forced to share tax details with authorities, Tesla admits sales will be well below target

People buying cryptocurrency in the UK now need to share their account details or face penalties, in changes that came into effect on 1 January. The move by the UK’s tax body is designed to ensure they pay all relevant tax on buying and selling crypto, including capital gains tax. HMRC will begin automatically collecting information on all users of cryptocurrency exchanges – which are effectively the industry’s banks – in a bid to start collecting tens of millions in unpaid tax. The change comes as the financial watchdog continues its consultation on tougher regulation for the industry, including measures to stop insider trading. BBC

For 25 years, the International Space Station (ISS) has floated above our heads, hosting astronauts from all over the Earth and advancing scientific discovery. But it is getting old – and after 2030, it will be steered into the Earth’s atmosphere to die. Smaller parts of the station will burn up in the 1,800+ degree heat, and bigger bits that withstand the heat will crash into the Pacific Ocean waiting beneath. This year, the world’s first commercial space station will blast into orbit, kicking off the competition to replace the ISS. The Guardian

Tesla has taken the unusual step of publishing sales forecasts that suggest 2025 deliveries will be lower than expected and future years’ sales will be well below targets set by its chief executive, Elon Musk. The US electric vehicle maker published figures from analysts suggesting it will announce 423,000 deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2025, in a new “consensus” section on its investor website. That would represent a 16% decline from the final quarter of 2024. The estimates suggested that Tesla would deliver 1.64m cars in 2025 as a whole, down from 1.79m in 2024. The Guardian



Uber is to avoid paying hundreds of millions of pounds under Rachel Reeves’s new “taxi tax” by rewriting drivers’ contracts. The company has issued new terms to drivers outside of London that reduce its liability for VAT – just as the Chancellor closes a previous loophole it used. Ms Reeves adjusted VAT rules in November’s Budget so that minicab companies would have to pay the 20pc tax on entire fares. The change will come into effect on Friday. Currently, they pay it only on the commission paid to the companies – a fraction of the total passenger bill. Telegraph

Chrome for Android has offered a “Reading mode” for several years, but the experience has historically been inconsistent, with the trigger button appearing and disappearing seemingly at random depending on how Google’s algorithms interpreted a page’s layout. With the latest update currently hitting the stable channel, Google is shifting toward a more intentional, user-driven design that makes the feature far easier to find and use. The most significant change in this redesign is how you actually activate the simplified view. Chrome Unboxed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2026, and the new year kicks off with Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. As detailed by PlayStation.Blog, these three games will be available to all PlayStation Plus members from January 6 until February 2. This is also a great time to remind PlayStation Plus members that they also have until January 5 to add December’s games to their library, which include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White. IGN

