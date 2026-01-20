UK consults on social media ban for under-16s

Share



The UK government has launched a consultation to determine if social media should be banned for Under-16s.

It comes after more than 60 Labour MPs wrote to the prime minister about the issue, with the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey also calling on the government to act.

This potential move follows Australia’s landmark decision in December 2025 to implement the world’s first such ban, sparking a global debate on child safety online.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized that the government is “determined to ensure technology enriches children’s lives, not harms them.”

As part of a broader crackdown, immediate action will allow Ofsted to inspect school phone policies, with the expectation that schools become “phone-free by default.”

Support for the ban

Proponents for the ban argue that drastic measures are necessary to protect vulnerable youth. Esther Ghey, mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, strongly advocates for the ban, stating that social media limited her daughter’s ability to engage in real-world interactions.

Political support is also strong, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch asserting her party would have already introduced such a measure.

Education unions, including the National Education Union (NEU) and the Association of School and College Leaders, have welcomed the consultation. NEU General Secretary Daniel Kebede noted that social media often pulls children into “isolating, endless loops of content” long before they reach their GCSEs.



Opposition and concerns

However, a significant coalition of 42 organizations, including the NSPCC and the Molly Rose Foundation, argues that a blanket ban is the “wrong solution.” They warn it could create a “false sense of safety” and drive children toward even more dangerous, unmonitored areas of the internet.

Experts, including Professor Amy Orben of the University of Cambridge, point out that there is currently “not strong evidence” that age-based bans are effective. Instead, critics suggest focusing on reducing algorithm-driven exposure to harmful content and improving digital literacy.

The government is expected to respond to the consultation findings this summer.

