UK announces £43 million investment for green aviation

The UK government has announced a £43 million investment package aimed at accelerating the development of green aviation technologies.

The funding, confirmed today (Tuesday, January 20th), is designed to support the research and development of zero-emission aircraft and low-carbon fuels as part of a broader strategy to reach net-zero aviation by 2050.

The initiative aims to catalyze private investment and facilitate planned expansions at Heathrow, Gatwick, and Luton airports. By decarbonizing the sector, the government hopes to balance economic growth with environmental targets.

Beyond aircraft propulsion, the funding will also investigate methods to reduce climate-warming water vapour trails, known as contrails (condensation trails), and assist the Civil Aviation Authority in establishing safety regulations for hydrogen-powered flight.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander emphasized the economic benefits of the transition, stating: “Our £43 million investment will deliver the technology of the future, grow the economy and support highly skilled jobs as part of our mission to deliver national renewal.”

She noted that emerging technologies such as hydrogen fuel are essential to reducing the climate impact of flying while expanding connectivity.

Competitions for the funding will open in February, inviting bids from UK businesses, researchers, and universities. The investment is complemented by the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Bill, which will provide price guarantees for UK fuel producers later this year and an additional £63 million to accelerate the construction of new SAF production plants.

The aviation industry has welcomed the move as a practical step towards operational change. Duncan McCourt, Chief Executive of Sustainable Aviation, commented: “We know that aviation is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise, and, as we continue on the road to net zero by 2050, industry action combined with government investment are required.”

Additionally, a portion of the fund will be used to track fuel usage in regions such as Africa and the Caribbean. This measure is intended to ensure that UK airlines remain competitive by helping lower-income countries participate in global carbon-offsetting schemes.

