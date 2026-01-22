Ubisoft slashes projects and closes studios

Share



Ubisoft is undergoing a “major reset,” cancelling six video games and closing two studios in a desperate bid to return to growth.

The French publisher, known for Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, has scrapped its long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. Fans have waited since 2020 for the title, which has suffered from multiple delays and a complete development reboot.

Alongside the high-profile Prince of Persia cancellation, Ubisoft binned four unannounced titles and one mobile game. The company stated these projects “did not meet the new enhanced quality” standards required for its refined portfolio.

Seven other games have been delayed into 2027 to ensure they meet strict quality benchmarks.

The restructuring has a high human cost. Ubisoft confirmed the closure of its studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and Halifax, Canada. The Halifax closure is particularly controversial, occurring just days after the studio voted to form a union.

Additional “restructuring” is also hitting offices in Abu Dhabi and the UK, as well as The Division developer, Massive Entertainment.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot described the moves as a “decisive turning point” for the company. He noted that the “triple-A” gaming industry has become increasingly competitive, with soaring development costs making new brands harder to launch.

To stabilize, Ubisoft is splitting into five independent “Creative Houses.” Each house will focus on a specific genre, such as open-world adventures or tactical shooters. This decentralized model is designed to speed up decision-making and restore creative agility.

The market reacted sharply to the news. Ubisoft’s shares plunged by 33% on Thursday, hitting their lowest level in more than a decade. The company now expects a massive operating loss of around €1 billion for the 2026 financial year.

Despite the cuts, Ubisoft is doubling down on its biggest franchises. Its “Vantage Studios” division will focus on turning Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six into annual “billionaire brands” through a mix of open-world sequels and live-service updates.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts