TikTok US to collect precise location data

TikTok’s new American entity has updated its privacy policy to allow the collection of precise GPS data from its 200 million users.

This change, enacted by TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, marks a shift from the previous policy of gathering only approximate location information based on IP addresses and SIM cards.

The updated terms permit high-fidelity tracking that can pinpoint a user’s exact coordinates. This shift mirrors the app’s functionality in Europe and the UK, where it powers a “Nearby Feed” to recommend local events and businesses.

While the policy now allows for this data collection, the company states the feature will be optional and turned off by default.

In addition to geolocation, the venture is expanding its data permissions for AI interactions. The app will now log specific prompts, questions, and the physical location where users create AI-generated content.

These updates coincide with the handover of US data management to Oracle, which now hosts the platform’s information in domestic cloud servers.

Security experts and lawmakers remain divided on the change. While the joint venture claims these measures ensure national security, critics argue that the move towards “precise” tracking increases the risk of corporate surveillance.

Users can manage these new permissions through their device’s location services settings.

