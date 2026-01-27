The Pentagon’s Grok problem: When AI confidently gets it wrong

Share



The Pentagon is adopting Elon Musk’s GrokAI chatbot and it creates real risks. One of them is humans blindly following its flawed advice into disaster. By Jurgita Lapienytė, Editor-in-Chief at Cybernews

The Pentagon integrating Grok carries real risks. Every new AI access point plugged into defence networks is another door for attackers to try to trick, poison or break.

Especially when you consider xAI’s safety team is small compared to its competitors, meaning there are simply fewer resources to deal with the immense attack perimeter that every AI application represents these days.

Now, imagine officials feeding Grok military information for analysis. What might seem like a way to make processes more effective at first might soon turn into a cybersecurity nightmare.

Statesmen should be trained on how to handle sensitive information and digital tools, but after the Signal scandal, when the Trump administration accidentally texted a journalist its war plans, we aren’t that naive anymore, are we?

Threat actors, including nation-state hackers, knowing that the Pentagon is actively using Grok, might be only too eager to break it via hacks, prompt injections, or supply chain flaws. It might be turned into a giant surveillance tool of the Pentagon.

What’s more, Grok, as with many other large language models (LLMs), can produce factually incorrect answers with confidence. The tool has already produced hateful and plainly wrong replies in public, spewing out racist content, promoting posts glorifying Hitler, let alone the undressing scandal with minors allegedly involved.

Is that really a tool that can be trusted by the Pentagon? At least the way it works now without major improvements?

