Snapchat owner settles social media addiction lawsuit days before trial

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has reached a settlement in a high-profile social media addiction lawsuit just days before it was scheduled to go to trial in Los Angeles.

The deal, revealed during a California Superior Court hearing, marks a significant turn in one of the first major legal challenges to how platform algorithms affect youth mental health.

While the specific financial terms of the settlement remain confidential, Snap informed the BBC that all parties involved were “pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner.”

The agreement removes Snap as a defendant in this specific case, though the company remains involved in other consolidated addiction lawsuits currently moving through the court system.

The lawsuit was brought by a 19-year-old woman, identified as K.G.M., who alleged that the intentional design of social media platforms created a compulsive need for use that severely impacted her mental health.

Despite Snap’s exit, the trial is still set to proceed on January 27 against the remaining three defendants: Meta (the parent of Instagram), ByteDance (TikTok), and Alphabet (YouTube).

The case is being closely monitored by legal experts because it challenges Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

While social media firms have historically used this law to shield themselves from liability for third-party content, plaintiffs now argue that the platforms’ actual design – including notifications and algorithm choices – is a defective product that causes harm.

Until this week’s settlement, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was expected to testify. Now, the spotlight remains on Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who is still slated to take the stand as jury selection begins.

