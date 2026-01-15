Screen time ‘does not cause mental health problems’ in teens, Xiaomi’s new smart audio glasses

Share



Screen time spent gaming or on social media does not cause mental health problems in teenagers, according to a large-scale study. With ministers in the UK considering whether to follow Australia’s example by banning social media use for under-16s, the findings challenge concerns that long periods spent gaming or scrolling TikTok or Instagram are driving an increase in teenagers’ depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. Researchers at the University of Manchester followed 25,000 11- to 14-year-olds over three school years, tracking their self-reported social media habits, gaming frequency and emotional difficulties. The Guardian

Personal Intelligence, Gemini’s biggest upgrade yet, is launching today, and it’s one of the most significant AI innovations we’ve seen to date. The new Google AI feature allows Gemini to tap into Google apps and pull from your personal data to get extra context from your queries. Think of Personal Intelligence as a major next step for AI chatbots, allowing Gemini to securely access information from apps like Google Search, Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube. Tech Radar

Four astronauts evacuated from the International Space Station (ISS) have landed back on Earth after their stay in space was cut short by a month due to a “serious” medical issue. The crew’s captain, Nasa astronaut Mike Fincke, exited the spacecraft first, smiling and wobbling slightly on his feet before lying down on a gurney, following normal procedures. Nasa’s Zena Cardman, Japan’s Kimiya Yui and cosmonaut Oleg Platonov followed, waving and beaming at cameras. “It’s so good to be home!”, said Cardman. BBC



Xiaomi has expanded its hardware lineup in the UK with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series alongside the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses and REDMI Buds 8 Lite. The new smartphone series consists of four models, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Pro 5G, 15 5G, and the standard Note 15, all built with a new structural standard focusing on physical resilience, claims Xiaomi. The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses combine traditional eyewear frames with an open-ear audio system. These glasses use ultrasonic speakers and four built-in microphones to deliver audio while allowing the user to hear environmental sounds. ShinyShiny

The Grok AI tool on Elon Musk’s X will no longer be able to undress pictures of real people, the company has announced. “We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis,” said a statement. “This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.” It comes amid mounting condemnation in the UK and US of the chatbot’s image editing capabilities, with British government ministers threatening the platform with action. Sky News

According to reports coming in for some time now, the iPhone 18 series is expected to undergo a major change to its display. Now, a new report alleges that the iPhone 18 lineup and the iPhone Air 2 have entered the sample production stage, and the leaked display specs sound very promising.

According to the report (translated source), the base model of the iPhone 18 will come with a 6.27-inch 120 Hz LTPO display. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 will apparently feature a 6.55-inch 120 Hz LTPO display. Both phones will also see Dynamic Island making a return, as was expected from previous reports. Phone Arena

