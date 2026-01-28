Ruark Unveils Limited Edition R810 MIE Radiogram to mark 40th anniversary

Share

Is it a beautiful retro-looking piece of furniture, or is it audio equipment? Actually, it’s a little bit of both.

British audio specialist Ruark has announced the launch of the R810 MIE, a striking “Made in England” edition of its flagship radiogram designed to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary.

Ruark claims this statement piece blends mid-century aesthetic charm with cutting-edge digital technology, serving as a centerpiece for the modern home.

The R810 MIE marks the relaunch of Ruark’s special “Made in England” collection, which was paused due to the pandemic. This new iteration highlights traditional English craftsmanship, specifically the centuries-old art of marquetry. Each unit is handcrafted in the UK, featuring intricate wood patterns that Ruark describes as being as unique as a fingerprint.

Customers can choose from two exclusive, sustainable wood finishes: Penta-Chord Walnut (above) and Leaf-Line Oak (below). Both options utilize high-quality veneers that are meticulously spliced and joined to create contemporary patterns that honour artisan techniques, claims Ruark. The unit is supported by a polished chrome stand, completing its retro-inspired look.

Beneath its handcrafted exterior, the R810 MIE is a powerhouse of connectivity. It supports high-resolution streaming up to 32-bit 192kHz and features built-in support for Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Qobuz Connect.

For those with physical media collections, the system includes a turntable input and an HDMI ARC/eARC connection, allowing it to function as a high-fidelity alternative to a standard soundbar. It also houses tuners for Internet radio, DAB/DAB+, and FM.

While the standard R810 is a permanent fixture in the Ruark lineup, the MIE edition is a limited-run release, designed to showcase the pinnacle of the brand’s design philosophy. The R810 MIE is available for £5,999 and can be ordered through select premium retailers.

