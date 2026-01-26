Reolink launches TrackFlex Floodlight Cam with 360-degree vision

Share

Reolink has officially launched the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, a high-performance security camera designed to eliminate blind spots, thanks to dual-lens technology and a 360-degree field of view.

Now available for $259.99 in the US, the hardwired device enters the market following a highly successful debut at IFA Berlin 2025, where it secured 19 “Best of IFA” awards for its innovative approach to home monitoring.

The TrackFlex features a dual-lens 4K system that provides two distinct views on a single screen. While the wide-angle lens captures an expansive panoramic view of a yard or driveway, the secondary 6x hybrid zoom lens automatically tracks and zooms in on moving subjects.

This “TrackMix” capability ensures users can see the full context of an event while simultaneously capturing fine details, such as faces or license plates, without the focus lag common in single-lens cameras.

Nighttime security is bolstered by 3000-lumen dimmable LEDs. These powerful floodlights provide vibrant full-color footage in total darkness and can be customized with adjustable color temperatures, ranging from a warm 3000K to a daylight-balanced 6500K.

To deter intruders, the camera is equipped with a 110-decibel siren and three passive infrared (PIR) sensors that enable 270-degree “Out-of-View” detection. If the sensors detect motion outside the camera’s current frame, the unit automatically rotates to capture the activity.

At the heart of the device is the ReoNeura AI system, which introduces local AI video search. Instead of manually scrubbing through hours of footage, users can simply type descriptions like “man in a red hat” or “white SUV” into the Reolink App to retrieve relevant clips instantly.

Critically, all AI processing and video storage happen locally on the device, ensuring user privacy and eliminating the need for monthly subscription fees.

