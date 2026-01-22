Online marketplaces flooded with misleading ‘faux-zempic’ weight-loss supplements, Which? warns

Share



Online marketplaces and high-street health retailers are being flooded with weight-loss supplements making misleading claims.

That’s according to a major investigation by the consumer association Which? which has warned that these products are flouting strict advertising rules.

Which?’s researchers found bogus claims on popular platforms, including Amazon, eBay, and Temu. Well-known high street retailers including Holland & Barrett and Superdrug were also identified in the report.

Current UK laws state that companies cannot make health claims about a product without evidence. Any specific claim must be listed on an approved official health register.

However, Which? found that many brands are making outlandish promises with very little enforcement.

One supplement on eBay claimed that raspberry fruit extract helps the body burn fat at a higher rate. In reality, such claims have been repeatedly rejected due to a lack of evidence.

The investigation discovered that some major retailers use website categories like “fat burners” to sell basic vitamins. Holland & Barrett listed Acai Berry tablets in its fat burner section despite no weight-loss ingredients being present.

Superdrug included a cinnamon supplement under appetite suppressants even though the product made no such claim. This practice can mislead shoppers into buying items they believe will help them lose weight.

Even more concerning were products claiming to target specific body parts or mimic medical jabs. One supplement on Temu promised to shred stomach fat fast. Another on Amazon claimed users would lose centimetres from their waistlines in just four weeks.

Rules set by the Advertising Standards Authority prohibit brands from predicting how much weight someone will lose or where they will lose it from.

Products are also forbidden from claiming they are as effective as prescription weight-loss medication. Which? found a listing on eBay for a pill that suggested it was just as effective as prescription options.

This creates a dangerous confusion for consumers seeking medical results from unregulated supplements. Following the report, more than 50 misleading listings were taken down by the retailers involved.

Says Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Policy:

“It’s really worrying that online marketplaces and popular health retailers are promoting misleading health supplements.

“Not only does this make it impossible for shoppers to trust the claims they see online, but it also means people could be wasting their hard-earned cash on products that just don’t live up to the claims.

“Better oversight of the industry is desperately needed so the government and regulators can crack down on these misleading listings and ensure that any sellers who break the rules are properly held to account.”

Right of replies

A government spokesperson said:

“Food labels must be easy to understand, accurate and honest.

“Any claims about the health benefits or nutritional value of supplements need to be backed by science and officially approved by authorities.

“Companies that break these rules may be subject to enforcement action by local authorities.”

An Amazon spokesperson said:

“We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws, regulations and Amazon policies.

“We develop innovative tools to prevent unsafe products from being listed. We continuously monitor our store, and we take action to maintain a safe selection for our customers, including removing noncompliant products and outreach to sellers, manufacturers, and government agencies for additional information, when appropriate.

“We have removed the highlighted products in question.”

An ASA spokesperson said:

“Our rules are clear that ads mustn’t make unauthorised health, medical or weight-loss claims. In particular, ads can’t claim or imply that a food supplement can provide effects associated with prescription-only weight loss medicines.

“We recognise that these kinds of ads can target potentially vulnerable people who may be concerned about their weight or health. We’ve been using our AI-powered Active Ad Monitoring system to proactively monitor supplement ads.

“This has enabled us to identify and ban a number of ads that have broken our rules, including several ads for ‘faux-zempic’ supplements that misleadingly claimed to produce effects similar to prescription-only weight-loss medicines.”

A spokesperson for Coolkin said:

“Our products are certified before they are put on the shelves. There is no problem.”

An eBay spokesperson said:

“Consumer safety is a top priority for eBay. We have reviewed the listings identified by Which? and have removed all items that are against eBay policy.

“We use enforcement measures to help prevent unsafe items from being listed on eBay. These include seller compliance audits, block-filter algorithms, AI-supported monitoring by in-house specialists, and close partnerships with regulators. These measures help prevent millions of potentially unsafe items from being listed each year.”

Holland and Barrett said:

“We are committed to providing high-quality, science-backed products that reflect the latest guidance. Product categorisation is intended to support customers to navigate our website, and we regularly carry out detailed reviews led by our science and regulatory teams to ensure this is consistent and helpful.

“Following our latest review, the H&B Acai Berry tablets now sit within our Superfood category.”

An Internal Youth spokesperson said:

“We have passed on your points to our marketing department who will be addressing each concern and actioning anything deemed inappropriate on our product listing immediately.”

Lynda Scammell, head of borderline products at the Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said:

“If a product offered as a food supplement contains medicinal ingredients or makes medicinal claims to treat or prevent disease, it will be considered a medicine and regulated under medicines law.’

“Any weight loss product which is presented in a way that is typical of authorised medicines, or which has a product name which is similar to the name of a prescription medicine to the extent that it may cause confusion in the mind of the average UK citizen is not permitted.”

A Pharmaslim spokesperson said:

“The product is manufactured in the UK in a licensed facility and is a food supplement, not a medicinal product. We do not make medical or therapeutic claims for it. For completeness, the listing you are referring to is not currently active, as the product is out of stock. We are reviewing the points you raise regarding product naming and marketing presentation.”

A spokesperson for Superdrug said:

“Our customers’ health and wellbeing is always a priority. Superdrug Marketplace is a curated platform where third-party sellers must adhere to strict listing guidelines, including alignment with UK health authority recommendations. We do not intend to make unjustified health claims, and any categorisation on our website is designed to help customers navigate products rather than imply specific health outcomes.

“Upon being made aware of Which?’s findings, we have paused all retailing of the highlighted product. We have also reviewed the category in question, and will take further action where necessary to ensure our content remains compliant and clear for customers.”

A Temu spokesperson said:

“After receiving the inquiry, we immediately removed the products listed in the report pending further review and are working with the sellers involved to rectify their descriptions.

“Temu maintains strict requirements for dietary supplements, requiring documentation such as HACCP certification and composition reports.

“Following ASA’s advice on food supplements, Temu has been enforcing and will further enhance its review process. We are also providing additional compliance training to remind sellers of their obligations to meet the required regulatory standards.”

Formula Max and Pslalae did not respond to Which?’s requests for comment.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

