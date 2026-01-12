OnePlus reportedly cancels Open 2 foldable and 15S phones

Share

OnePlus has reportedly scrapped plans for two of its most anticipated upcoming smartphones.

According to a series of leaks from the prominent and generally reliable industry insider Yogesh Brar, both the OnePlus Open 2 foldable and the OnePlus 15S (expected to be branded globally as the OnePlus 15T) have been cancelled.

The news comes as a major blow to fans of the original OnePlus Open (pictured above), which launched in 2023 to critical acclaim and was widely considered one of the best book-style foldables on the market.

While enthusiasts were hoping for a refined successor in 2026, Brar’s report suggests that OnePlus has either indefinitely postponed the project or is stepping back from the foldable segment entirely.

Possible Reasons for the Cancellation

Industry analysts and internal reports point to a few strategic reasons behind these sudden cancellations:

Internal Competition with Oppo: OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo, and the original OnePlus Open was essentially a rebranded Oppo Find N3. Reports suggest that Oppo is planning a significant global rollout for its upcoming Find N6 foldable. Releasing a OnePlus Open 2, which would likely share the same hardware, could lead to “market cannibalization,” where two identical devices from the same parent company compete for the same customers.

The “Mainstream” Factor: OnePlus executives have previously hinted that they would only release new foldables when the technology becomes more mainstream. Despite the success of the first generation, the foldable market remains a niche, high-cost segment.

Market Consolidation: For the OnePlus 15S, the cancellation is believed to be a move toward streamlining the brand’s crowded portfolio. Brar noted a “90% chance” of its cancellation, suggesting that OnePlus may focus its resources on its primary flagships or the Nord mid-range series instead of releasing multiple iterative “S” or “T” models that offer only minor upgrades.

The bad news may not end with just these two devices. Brar further teased that the list of cancelled or significantly delayed OnePlus products is “long” and will be shared in the coming days. This has sparked rumors that the OnePlus Nord 6 lineup, which was expected to debut globally in early 2026, may also be facing setbacks.

