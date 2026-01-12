Ofcom launches formal investigation into X over Grok AI deepfakes

Share



The UK’s media watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

Ofcom is examining whether the site failed in its legal duty to protect users from illegal content generated by its Grok AI chatbot. The probe follows a wave of deeply concerning reports that the tool was being used to create and share “undressed” images of people and sexualized depictions of children.

The investigation was triggered after X failed to satisfy regulators during an urgent inquiry last week. Ofcom had set a firm deadline of Friday, 9 January, for the platform to explain its safeguards, but an expedited assessment of the evidence led to today’s escalation.

Investigators will now determine if X violated the Online Safety Act by failing to prevent the spread of non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.

“Reports of Grok being used to create and share illegal non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material on X have been deeply concerning,” an Ofcom spokesperson said.

“Platforms must protect people in the UK from content that’s illegal in the UK, and we won’t hesitate to investigate where we suspect companies are failing in their duties, especially where there’s a risk of harm to children.”

The watchdog’s inquiry will specifically look at whether X performed adequate risk assessments before deploying Grok and if it used “highly effective age assurance” to keep minors away from pornography.

Under the law, Ofcom has the power to issue massive fines of up to £18 million or 10% of X’s global revenue. In the most serious cases, the regulator can even apply for court orders to block access to the site in the UK.

While government ministers have signalled they would support a ban if X refuses to comply, the move has been met with defiance from Elon Musk, who accused the UK of wanting to suppress free speech. Ofcom has stated it will progress the investigation as a matter of “the highest priority” to ensure the safety of UK users.

