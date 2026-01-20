Netflix sweetens £62bn offer for Warner Bros, iPhone users urged to restart devices

Share





Netflix has sweetened its $83bn (£62bn) takeover bid for Warner Bros after tabling a new cash-only offer to fend off rival Hollywood bidder Paramount. The streaming giant on Tuesday said it would offer $27.75 per share in cash. Shareholders had previously been offered $23.25 in cash and $4.50 of Netflix shares, a deal Paramount had labelled too “complex”. Netflix and Paramount, run by David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, have been going head-to-head for control of Warner Bros for months. Telegraph

A pioneering investigation into the impact of restricting social media access for children in the UK has been announced as politicians around the world consider action on the issue. In December, Australia became the first country to ban under-16s from social media, with governments in other countries – including the UK – under pressure to do the same. However, while experts say there is evidence that aspects of social media are harmful to most children, there has been no large-scale experimental study exploring the effect of limiting time spent on social media in healthy children as a population. The Guardian

Apple iPhone users have been urged to restart their devices (and do so at least once a week) in the wake of a new virus scare affecting the devices. Two recently uncovered vulnerabilities in iPhones are being targeted by criminals – and despite the malware attacks being ‘highly targeted’ (diplomats, journalists or executives for example), experts at MalwareBytes have warned that they may soon be more widespread. The vulnerabilities affect Apple’s Webkit software, which powers the Safari browser and other iOS applications. Yahoo!

A list of the most anticipated games of 2026 from Sony has garnered attention for not including GTA 6. Even if you’re not personally excited for GTA 6, there’s no denying that it’s the most important game release of the year, if not decade. After all, no other game has other publishers scrambling to avoid launching their titles within the same time frame. As such, GTA 6 is guaranteed a slot, if not the top one, in any ‘most anticipated video games of 2026’ lists from gaming websites and blogs. Metro

Elon Musk has suggested he could buy budget airline Ryanair after demanding CEO Michael O’Leary be fired in his latest online war of words. The world’s richest man claimed the Ryanair boss “needs to be fired” in a series of posts on X replying to an official airline post. Musk asked the airline, “How much would it cost to buy you?” as he relayed his fantasy about putting someone called Ryan in charge of Ryanair. Independent

The Institute of Customer Service (ICS) has today published their first biannual UK Customer Satisfaction Index for 2026 (January), which reveals that Tesco Mobile was – for the second consecutive report – the only mobile and broadband (telecoms) provider to make it into their table of the country’s top 50 organisations. But both Virgin Mobile and Three UK were still named among the most improved. The research typically reflects the results from a large online survey of over 15,000 customers – balanced to be representative of the UK adult population. ISPreview

