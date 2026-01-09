Grok restriction of ‘nudify’ feature to premium users an ‘insult to victims’, government claims
Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has abruptly limited its Grok AI image-editing features to paid subscribers – though many believe the move does not go far enough.
The announcement follows a wave of international condemnation after the tool was used to generate non-consensual sexualized deepfakes of women and children.
By moving these features behind a paywall, X creates a layer of accountability that experts say could deter malicious actors. Paying subscribers must have verified payment information on file, effectively removing the anonymity that often shields those generating abusive content.
Furthermore, the restriction eliminates the ability for “troll” accounts or automated bots to perform mass-generation of “nudified” images for free. While it doesn’t physically prevent a paid user from attempting a harmful prompt, it forces them to attach their identity to the action.
However, speaking on Friday, Downing Street said the move “simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service”. The prime minister was “abundantly clear that X needs to act and needs to act now”, his spokesperson said.
“It is time for X to grip this issue, if another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash,” they added.
Also, legal experts remain sceptical about the move to charge users for image-editing features, including the creation of nude deepfakes. Professor Clare McGlynn, an expert in pornography regulation, argues that simply charging for access does not solve the root safety issue, as malicious users can still pay to “brutalize” victims.
While the restriction narrows the pool of potential abusers, UK regulator Ofcom continues to investigate whether X’s safeguards are sufficient under the Online Safety Act.
