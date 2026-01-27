Manhattan TV launches Aero 4K Streamer to bring Freely to any TV

Share



British TV specialist Manhattan TV has officially unveiled the Aero 4K TV Streamer, a compact set-top box designed to bring the Freely streaming platform to any existing television over Wi-Fi.

Launched today (January 27, 2026), the Aero provides a seamless way for viewers to access live and on-demand content without a satellite dish or traditional aerial. The device will be available in February 2026 for £69.99 through major retailers including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis.

The Aero is the first of its kind to integrate Freely – a platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 – into a standalone streaming box. Users can enjoy more than 60 live TV channels and a massive library of over 75,000 hours of on-demand content from services including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and My5. Because the device operates over a broadband connection, it allows content to be accessed in any room with a strong Wi-Fi signal.

Under the hood, the Manhattan Aero leverages the award-winning TiVo OS to provide a unified entertainment experience. This operating system brings together Freely’s local content alongside global streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Additionally, the inclusion of TiVo+ provides users with access to over 400 extra free streaming channels and an extensive collection of movies and shows at no additional cost. The interface is designed for ease of use, featuring high-quality voice search through TiVo Voice to help users discover their next watch quickly across various platforms.

This launch arrives as demand for the Freely platform continues to surge, with research indicating it is on track to become the UK’s largest TV device platform within five years.

Says Alex Arbab-Zadeh, COO for Manhattan:

“Freely is a brilliant new platform that delivers Great British Telly over broadband with no monthly bills – but there are millions of TVs out there that don’t have it built in. Aero fixes that.

“Just connect to Wi-Fi and you’ve got live TV, catch-up and all your favourite streaming apps – a simple, affordable way to upgrade any TV without having to replace it.”

