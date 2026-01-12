Malaysia and Indonesia ban Musk’s Grok over sexually explicit deepfakes

Share



Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Elon Musk’s AI chatbot. The two countries are the first in the world to ban Grok following reports that the tool is being used to create sexually explicit deepfakes.

This AI feature, hosted on Musk’s social media platform X, allows users to generate and edit images of real people without their consent. Regulators in both nations expressed deep concern that the technology is being weaponized to produce pornographic content involving women and children.

Malaysia’s communications ministry stated that it issued multiple warnings to X regarding the “repeated misuse” of the chatbot earlier this year. However, officials claim the platform failed to address the inherent design flaws of the AI and instead focused only on its reporting process.

Consequently, the service will remain blocked in Malaysia until effective safety safeguards are implemented to protect the public.

In Indonesia, Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid described the generation of such content as a direct violation of human dignity and online safety. The country has a history of strict digital enforcement, having already banned platforms like OnlyFans and Pornhub for similar reasons.

Victims in the region have shared stories of finding their personal photos manipulated into revealing outfits, noting that the platform’s reporting tools often fail to remove the images quickly enough.

The controversy is now spreading to the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as “disgraceful.” Technology Secretary Liz Kendall warned that the government would support regulators if they chose to block access to X entirely for failing to comply with safety laws.

In response to these growing international restrictions, Elon Musk has accused government officials of attempting to suppress free speech.

