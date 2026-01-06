Lego unveils smart bricks at CES2026, Hyundai to use human-like robots in factories



LEGO has taken its bricks to a new generation of play with the launch of smart bricks, which contain code to light up, interact with other bricks, and make sounds. The Danish company unveiled the technology at the CES 2026 technology conference in Las Vegas on Monday. Euronews Next attended the press conference. The 2×4 smart brick is embedded with code and smarts and can be reused on different bricks and characters. In a demonstration, the smart brick was attached to the LEGO duck, which allowed it to make quacking sounds. Euronews

Although Amazon hasn’t held its own CES press conference, it’s used the timing of the world’s biggest consumer tech show to make several key Fire TV announcements. Yesterday, we covered the fact that it is rebranding its own range of 2-series, 4-series and Omni QLED televisions, calling them Amazon Ember TVs. And we revealed that the Amazon Ember Artline lifestyle TV will be the first in the new lineup – releasing this spring. Now the company has confirmed that it will be pushing a major update to existing Amazon Fire TV devices in February, including its streaming sticks – and it’s a move that could change the way you use them forever. T3.com



Hyundai Motor Group says it will roll out human-like robots in its factories from 2028, as major companies race to use the new technology. The South Korean firm showed off Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday. Hyundai says it “plans to integrate Atlas across its global network”, including a plant in the US state of Georgia that was involved in a massive immigration raid in 2025. Other firms that have said they will use humanoid robots in their operations include Amazon, Tesla and Chinese car making giant BYD. BBC

Nissan has chosen the name Wave for its version of the Renault Twingo electric city car and will rework the design with influence from its Pike retro cars, Autocar has learned. The Wave is due next year and will be built by Renault alongside the Twingo. It is expected to hit the same sub-£20,000 price point as the Twingo, thanks to the use of cheaper, lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry for its 27.5kWh battery. Nissan Europe head of design Giovanny Arroba has told Autocar the car’s design will be inspired by Nissan’s late-1980s and early-1990s retro small cars known as Pike cars. Autocar

Men with prostate cancer symptoms will be able to get fast-tracked video appointments with doctors via an upgraded NHS app. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was determined to make accessing healthcare “as simple as ordering a cab or takeaway”, and ensure those facing long waits are “seen on time again”. The video service is part of what the government has been describing as a new “online hospital”, which effectively means improvements to the NHS app. Sky News

The mother of one of Elon Musk’s sons has said she felt “horrified and violated” after fans of the billionaire used his AI tool, Grok, to create fake sexualised images of her by manipulating real pictures. The writer and political strategist Ashley St Clair, who became estranged from Musk after the birth of their child in 2024, told the Guardian that supporters of the X owner were using the tool to create a form of revenge porn, and had even undressed a picture of her as a child. The Guardian