Kia launches entry level EV2 at 2026 Brussels Motor Show

Kia has officially unveiled the EV2 at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. This compact SUV is the sixth dedicated electric model in Kia’s growing electric vehicle lineup.

Serving as an accessible entry point for first-time EV buyers, the EV2 is built on the advanced E-GMP platform. It offers two distinct battery options: a 42.2 kWh version and a 61.0 kWh version.

The standard model delivers a range of up to 317 km, while the long-range variant reaches up to 448 km.

Charging is quick and efficient. Both models can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The car also supports bidirectional charging, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology.

Inside, the cabin features a “Picnic Box” design for maximum calm. A panoramic wide display dominates the dashboard. This setup combines two 12.3-inch screens with a 5.3-inch climate panel.

Kia has also introduced the sportier EV2 GT-Line. To expand its performance portfolio, the brand revealed the EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT, and EV5 GT. These high-performance models feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and GT-specific chassis tuning.

Final pricing is yet to be confirmed. However, Kia has targeted a starting price under €30,000, which is roughly £26,000. This pricing strategy aims to make the EV2 one of the most affordable electric SUVs on the market.

Safety tech is inherited from Kia’s larger SUVs. Standard features include Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Connectivity is handled via the Kia AI Assistant and wireless over-the-air updates.

The EV2 also offers sliding and reclining rear seats with total luggage capactity of 403 litres. It also features a useful front ‘trunk’, or “frunk,” for extra storage.

Production of the standard EV2 starts in the first quarter of 2026. Long-range and GT-Line models will follow later that year. The new GT performance models are scheduled for production in late 2026.



Kia EV2 Technical Specifications

Variant Standard-range Long-range Platform E-GMP E-GMP Battery (kWh) 42.2 61.0 Power Output 108 kW (147 PS) 148 kW (201 PS) Range (WLTP) 317 km 448 km DC Fast Charge 29 mins (10-80%) 30 mins (10-80%) AC Charging 11 kW / 22 kW 11 kW / 22 kW Cargo Space 362L 403L (Sliding Seats) Dimensions (L/W/H) 4060 / 1800 / 1575 mm 4060 / 1800 / 1575 mm

