IWF claims Grok creating ‘criminal imagery’ of girls, Anthropic planning $10bn fundraise



The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) charity says its analysts have discovered “criminal imagery” of girls aged between 11 and 13 which “appears to have been created” using Grok. The AI tool is owned by Elon Musk’s firm xAI. It can be accessed either through its website and app, or through the social media platform X. The IWF said it found “sexualised and topless imagery of girls” on a “dark web forum” in which users claimed they used Grok to create the imagery. The BBC has approached X and xAI for comment. BBC

Cyber flashing became illegal in 2024. Now, the government is making it a priority offence, putting the pressure on tech companies to do something about it. Cyber flashing is when someone sends a non-consensual explicit picture – best known as a “dick pic”. It’s most often women on the receiving end and, according to research by dating app Bumble, the adults most likely to receive those images are women between 40 and 45 years old. Sky News



Anthropic is planning a $10bn fundraise that would value the Claude chatbot maker at $350bn, according to multiple reports published on Wednesday. The new valuation represents an increase of nearly double from about four months ago, per CNBC, which reported that the company had signed a term sheet that stipulated the $350bn figure. The round could close within weeks, although the size and terms could change. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management are planning to lead the financing, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Guardian

After kicking off its Moto Things accessory line with wireless earbuds, a Bluetooth tracker and a cheap smartwatch in 2024, Motorola is doubling down. At CES 2026, the company is announcing a sequel to its tracker, the Moto Tag 2, a stylus for its new folding phone, the Moto Pen Ultra and a more premium smartwatch called the Moto Watch. The Moto Watch has a 47mm round face with a stainless steel crown and an aluminum frame. The smartwatch comes with a PANTONE “Volcanic Ash” silicone band, but is designed to support third-party 22mm bands too. Engadget

The Roborock Saros Rover represents a literal step forward in robot vacuum mobility. On display at CES, the Rover features a pair of leg-like mechanisms designed to mimic human movement. This allows the nimble cleaner to lift itself over obstacles, pivot sharply, hop across gaps, and—most strikingly—climb stairs while continuing to clean. The company hasn’t yet announced pricing or a release date, but the unit I saw at CES was fully operational, signaling that it’s more than a distant concept. PC Mag

Ring has announced a new line of security sensors, switches, and other smart home devices that use its low-power, long-range Sidewalk connectivity protocol and don’t need a hub — or even Wi-Fi — to connect to your smart home. Sidewalk works across three existing wireless radio technologies — Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), LoRa, and 900 MHz — and “provides the benefits of a cellular network at the cost of a Wi-Fi one,” says Ring founder Jamie Siminoff. “It’s like a cellular network built for IOT.” The Verge

OnePlus has been updating its smartphones to OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 for quite a while now, and it’s finally reached lower-midrange devices today. The update is now available for the Nord CE4 and the Nord CE4 Lite, which were both released in 2024. The Nord CE4 is seeing the rollout commencing in India with the new software build being labeled CPH2613_16.0.2.400(EX01).

The Nord CE4 Lite’s new build number is CPH2619_16.0.1.301(EX01). This too is only rolling out in India at the moment, with more territories supposedly to follow in the future. GSM Arena