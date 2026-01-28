Ignore the doom-mongers: e-commerce had a strong December, says Parcelhero

Share



In the lead-up to the 2025 festive season, economic headlines were dominated by a familiar sense of trepidation. Predictions of a “Drab December” and a lacklustre “Golden Quarter” suggested that the British consumer was finally retreating.

However, the latest retail data has turned that narrative on its head. Far from the predicted slump, e-commerce surged through the end of the year, effectively crushing the previous year’s benchmarks and proving that reports of online retail’s death were greatly exaggerated, claims David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research at Parcelhero.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) retail sales bulletin, the final three months of 2025 – traditionally the most vital period for retailers – were a resounding success for the digital marketplace. Online sales values for the October-December period soared by 8.4% compared to the same peak in 2024. This growth was not just a steady climb but a significant jump that suggests a robust return in consumer confidence.

The month of December itself provided a particular highlight, acting as a mini-boom for non-store retailers. Sales volumes in this category, which is comprised almost entirely of online businesses, rose by 4.2% in December compared to November. While some had feared that Black Friday and Cyber Monday would pull all the spending forward into November, the December figures prove there was plenty of appetite left for the Christmas countdown.



High Street flourishes too

Interestingly, it wasn’t just low-cost stocking fillers driving the numbers. According to Parcelhero’s David Jinks, online jewellers reported a significant resurgence in demand. The surge in spending on precious metals and luxury items in December helped push online sales values up by a whopping 11.1% compared to December 2024.

Perhaps most encouragingly for the wider economy, online’s success did not cannibalize the traditional High Street. Overall retail sales volumes, combining both in-store and online, grew by 2.5% over the previous December.

This suggests that rather than choosing one platform over the other, Brits are increasingly comfortable using both to secure their holiday purchases. For the year as a whole, 2025 saw total retail sales volumes rise by 1.3%, with the online sector leading the charge with a 3.6% annual increase.

As the industry looks back on 2025, the data provides a clear lesson: resilience lies in flexibility. While the “Golden Quarter” lived up to its name, the most successful retailers were those capable of navigating an omnichannel landscape.

With these positive results in the rearview mirror, online sellers can pivot toward 2026 with renewed confidence. The “death of the High Street” and the “decline of the web” both remain premature predictions. Instead, the 2025 peak proves that the British shopper is still willing to spend, provided the convenience and the product are right.

Parcelhero’s influential report “2030: Death of the High Street” can be found here: https://www.parcelhero.com/ content/downloads/pdfs/high- street/ deathofthehighstreetreport.pdf

