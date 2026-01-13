Humanoid robot Ai-Da makes history with ‘architectural debut’

Share



The world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, Ai-Da, has made history by becoming the first non-human to design a residential home for, er, those living on the moon.

Now on display at the Utzon Center in Denmark, the “Ai-Da: Space Pod” is a modular habitat designed for future lunar and Martian colonies.

The innovative design was unveiled on January 8, 2026, as part of the centre’s “I’m not a robot” exhibition. Using her camera-equipped eyes and advanced AI algorithms, Ai-Da drafted a series of modular units that can respond intelligently to their occupants.

These “Space Pods” are envisioned as shared residential areas where integrated systems automatically adjust light, temperature, and digital interfaces based on the needs and moods of the inhabitants.

“Ai-Da presents a concept where AI becomes an integrated part of architecture,” explains Aidan Meller, the robot’s creator. He says that as a humanoid, Ai-Da acts as a “mirror” for technological development, demonstrating how interactive technology can be embodied in physical structures.



The project, which will tour to London later this year, aims to spark debate about the role of artificial intelligence in creative fields. Ai-Da herself commented on the significance of the project, stating that conversations about space and technology are crucial for building “positive relationships between humans and technology.”

The exhibition at the Utzon Center, the final building designed by Jørn Utzon, situates Ai-Da’s futuristic pod alongside historical robotic artifacts and contemporary digitally-designed fashion. While intended for the Moon or Mars, prototypes of the Space Pod are also being considered for Earth-based use.

Visitors can explore Ai-Da’s unique design process through her paintings, drawings, and video interviews until October 18.

