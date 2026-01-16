How Is Spotify Experimenting With More Interactive Features?

Share

Spotify has always existed as a primarily passive streaming service, with listeners simply playing the songs they want to hear or checking out curated playlists from the platform’s algorithm. That model is changing now, though, as the company has begun to introduce more AI elements to improve its interactivity.

Spotify Wrapped has been one of the best updates in recent years, and now Spotify is seeking to expand on that. It wants more interactivity, which will lead to a greater connection between artists and fans.

Spotify Wrapped Could Lead to Other Interactive Elements

Spotify Wrapped has been an immense success, with over 200 million users engaging with it in 2025. Since its first release in 2015, the promotion has grown bigger and better. The recent introduction of more interactive elements and videos from creators has made it a viral sensation, and now Spotify wants to continue in this vein with similar offerings on the platform.

There has already been some suggestion that Wrapped’s popularity could inspire more frequent interactive moments throughout the year, rather than a single annual event. Spotify has already hinted at this direction by testing smaller, seasonal recaps and interactive playlist prompts. The appeal of this type of content lies in uncertainty, as users don’t know exactly what insights or surprises they’ll receive.

Interactivity doesn’t just have to stop there, though. There could be other aspects of the platform that give users things to do, such as music quizzes or music bingo games.

Why Are Interactive Elements So Important in Modern Entertainment?

Spotify’s forays into exploring more interactive elements aren’t surprising, as most other entertainment platforms in the modern age already have these features in place. Netflix, for instance, has recently experimented with interactive programming that gives viewers a choice over what happens. The company has also introduced a gaming section to the site, with players able to enjoy mobile-style offerings.

This mirrors trends that have been long established in the iGaming industry, which has flourished thanks to its fully interactive platforms. Players scroll through well-furnished lists of UK slots presented through thumbnails. Some of them, like 15 Stars Ablaze, use a moving image layered in the background along with bold colours and effects, giving them a popping, interactive feel.

Platform Aiming to Foster Artist-Fan Connection

Spotify recently announced some of its plans for the future, and one area of focus is the growth of the artist-fan connection. The company wants to foster greater interactivity between listeners and musicians, and is seeking to do this using AI tools. Spotify has a wealth of data at its disposal through its database of over 700 million people, and can use this to develop AI-driven content aimed at individual users.

There could be more of a focus on superfan monetisation as well, with the potential for these people to pay more to connect with their favourite artists. Many artists, including Lewis Capaldi, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa, have already recorded video messages for top fans, with all artists given the opportunity to do so. It’s clear that the musicians want to increase the interactivity of the platform as well and ensure that they are giving their fans value and attention.

Interactivity and zoning in on individual users’ interests will be the key focus of many entertainment platforms in the next few years, and Spotify is making steps to ensure that it continues to evolve with this trend. There could soon be a new era of music in which the connection between fans and musicians is closer than ever.

