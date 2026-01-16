Grok still allowing deepfakes of women in bikinis, Starlink now cheaper than BT broadband

Share



X has continued to allow users to post highly sexualised videos of women in bikinis generated by its AI tool Grok, despite the company’s claim to have cracked down on misuse. The Guardian was able to create short videos of people stripping to bikinis from photographs of fully clothed, real women. It was also possible to post this adult content on to X’s public platform without any sign of it being moderated, meaning the clip could be viewed within seconds by anyone with an account. It appeared to offer a straightforward workaround to restrictions announced by Elon Musk’s social network this week. The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Starlink is now offering cheaper broadband than BT after rolling out price cuts in the UK. The billionaire’s satellite broadband company has launched a high-speed internet service for just £35 per month in some areas, down from its previous entry-level price of £55. That compares to £40 for BT’s equivalent package, while Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is priced at £36. Even when the £94 installation fees are included, Starlink’s new discounted package is still less expensive than BT’s over a 24-month contract. Telegraph

Amid continued trade and geopolitical volatility between Europe and the US, Amazon Web Services is making its European Sovereign Cloud generally available today and plans to expand so-called Local Zones. Amazon says the cloud is “entirely located within the EU, and physically and logically separate from other AWS Regions.” It will initially offer 90 services from compute to database, networking, security, storage, and AI. The Register

A new report on Apple’s partnership with Google to have Gemini power the new Siri appears to confirm speculation that the iPhone maker is paying around a billion dollars a year for the deal. It also claims that ChatGPT provider OpenAI made a conscious decision to decline the opportunity to provide the intelligence behind Siri … A Financial Times report says that the deal will be ‘structured in the form of a cloud computing contract, which could lead to Apple paying several billion dollars to Google over time, a person familiar with the agreement told the FT.’ 9to5Mac



Launched officially in January 2026 in Verbier, the wonderfully-named E-Skimo system represents a significant shift in alpine mobility. Just as the e-bike expanded the reach of casual cyclists, these motorised skis are designed to assist the normal rhythm and motion of ski touring, allowing users to ascend faster and with significantly less physical strain. On a technical level, E-Skimo consists of a pair of high-performance free-ride skis, each equipped with a front-mounted lithium battery and a rear-mounted motor delivering up to 850W of power. ShinyShiny

The BBC has struck a landmark deal to make shows for YouTube as it grapples with an exodus of viewers to the streaming service. The public service broadcaster will begin making programmes specifically for YouTube under the terms of a deal that could be announced as early as next week, the Financial Times reported. These programmes, which would primarily be aimed at younger viewers, would subsequently be shown on the corporation’s own streaming platforms iPlayer and Sounds. Telegraph

