Google removes ‘dangerous’ AI health summaries, China’s Zeekr set to launch in the UK

Google has removed some of its artificial intelligence health summaries after a Guardian investigation found people were being put at risk of harm by false and misleading information. The company has said its AI Overviews, which use generative AI to provide snapshots of essential information about a topic or question, are “helpful” and “reliable”. But some of the summaries, which appear at the top of search results, served up inaccurate health information, putting users at risk of harm. The Guardian

Malaysia on Sunday temporarily blocked access to Grok, joining a growing list of countries taking action after the generative artificial intelligence chatbot sparked a Reuters joining a growing list of countries taking action after the generative artificial intelligence chatbot sparked a global backlash by allowing users to create and publish sexualised images. xAI, the Elon Musk-led firm behind Grok, on Thursday said it would restrict image generation and editing to paying subscribers as it addressed lapses that allowed users on X to produce sexualised content of others, often without consent



You’re looking at the latest car from Geely’s Scandinavian brand – not Polestar, not Volvo – the other one, Zeekr. Called the 7GT it’s an electric shooting brake that’s been designed in Europe, with running gear and tech from the Chinese mothership. You may have heard Zeekr before, but soon you’ll seeing a lot more of them – CAR understands Zeekr is the next Geely brand coming to the UK. UK dates and prices aren’t confirmed yet, but we do know it’ll launch in Europe with a starting price of €45,990. Car Magazine

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’s X account has been hacked, the club said, after a post on Sunday was critical of the club’s co-owners. A message appeared on Fernandes’s social media account, which has more than 4.5m followers, that read: “let’s get rid of INEOS”. Ineos, the global chemical company, is owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is the minority owner of United and in charge of football operations. Sky News

Media companies expect web traffic to their sites from online searches to plummet over the next three years, as AI summaries and chatbots change the way consumers use the internet. An overwhelming majority are also planning to encourage their journalists to behave more like YouTube and TikTok content creators this year, as short-form video and audio content continues to boom. The findings are drawn from a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which found media executives around the world fear search engine referrals will fall by 43% over three years. The Guardian

The next time you meet a friend for a drink, should you ask if you are being secretly recorded? You might come across as paranoid – surely only spies, politicians and drug dealers worry about being bugged. But it is increasingly likely that every word you say is being recorded. In one recent encounter detailed on social media, a London venture capitalist pulled out his phone at the end of a friendly coffee meeting, inadvertently revealing that the AI note-taking app had been recording the entire conversation. Telegraph

Microsoft is now scrabbling to assure hundreds of millions of Office users after a viral backlash that came out of nowhere has gotten totally out of hand. “Why is ‘Office is dead’ talk of the town again?” Windows Latest asks. The answer being viral posts on X, “particularly by Perplexity AI, claiming that Microsoft has killed the Office brand and that millions of users were now using AI overnight.” “BREAKING,” Perplexity posted last week. “Microsoft just renamed Office to “Microsoft 365 Copilot app. 400 million users just became ‘AI users’ overnight.” Forbes

